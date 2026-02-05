Green onboard as director of Omnichannel Marketing and eCommerce

Courtesy Photo | John D. Green, a career industry manufacturer and global marketer, is the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) director of Omnichannel Marketing and eCommerce. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | John D. Green, a career industry manufacturer and global marketer, is the Defense...... read more read more

By DeCA Corporate Communications

FORT LEE, Va. – John D. Green, a career industry manufacturer and global marketer, is the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) director of Omnichannel Marketing and eCommerce. His appointment was effective Dec. 29, 2025.

Green leads a new directorate that fills a void left by the retirements of former Marketing Director Norman Brown in October 2025 and former eCommerce Director Willie Watkins in January 2025.

“Mr. Green brings a unique background to the Omnichannel and eCommerce Marketing Director role,” said Jim Flannery, acting executive director of the Sales, Marketing and eCommerce Group. “He has extensive first-hand experience creating and measuring brand and sales marketing impacts as a manufacturer.

“He honed his marketing prowess across food/beverage, laundry, beauty care and paper categories,” Flannery added. “A firm believer in ‘data is king,’ John brings significant hands-on experience behind new product launch, promotion and pricing analytics, and forecasting.”

In his new position, Green conducts and oversees worldwide marketing and eCommerce operations and all special studies or projects having significant impact on corporate marketing philosophy and operations. As such he oversees all program resources related to patron awareness, branding, consumer advocate, marketing and eCommerce.

“Our commissary patrons live and shop in a dynamic in-store and online world,” Green said. “The Omnichannel and eCommerce Marketing team develops the strategy, tactics and communication our patrons require to take full advantage of their exclusive commissary benefit.

“Omnichannel marketing puts our patrons front and center, ensuring communication is relevant, accessible and timely by partnering with merchandising, store operations and other departments. We help create seamless and easy-to-execute shopping experiences online and in the store.”

Prior to his current assignment to DeCA, Green operated his own consulting company, Green Insights Group in Cincinnati, Ohio, from 2020 to 2025. In this role, he designed and executed shopper and consumer research for his clients that grew both revenue and shopper satisfaction.

He is also noted as being a founding member of the joint Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Walmart multifunctional sales team that developed shopper-focused, retailer and manufacturer joint marketing and merchandising strategy.

Throughout his career in industry, Green has served in various executive leadership positions to include:

Senior director of Store Operations Transformation and FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), Badger Technologies

Vice president, Global Shopper Practice Leader, NielsenIQ

Senior consultant, Simpactful

Vice president, Global Shopper and Strategy Leader, Ipsos

Director of Marketing and Sales Analytics, Procter & Gamble

https://corp.commissaries.com/sites/default/files/2026-02/green-bio-1770144563.pdf to access Green’s full biography.

“The commissary was a huge benefit to my young and growing family,” said Green, who served as an Air Force officer for nine years. “We needed to make our budget stretch to our family and pets’ needs, and the commissary delivered the brands, products and value we wanted to grow and thrive.

“DeCA has continued to stay near and dear to my heart now because my children serve as three active-duty Air Force officers, and my father-in-law is an Air Force pilot retiree who all take advantage of the commissary benefit.”

Green has a Master’s of Business Administration degree from the University of West Florida, Pensacola, Florida, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Operations Research from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado. -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.