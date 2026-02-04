(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Green onboard as director of Omnichannel Marketing and eCommerce

    

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    John D. Green, a career industry manufacturer and global marketer, is the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) director of Omnichannel Marketing and eCommerce. (DeCA photo)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 07:36
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green onboard as director of Omnichannel Marketing and eCommerce, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    

    TAGS

    commissary benefit
    Military Commissaries
    Defense Commissary Agency - DeCA
    John D. Green
    DeCA's Omnichannel Marketing and eCommerce

