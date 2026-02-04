Green onboard as director of Omnichannel Marketing and eCommerce

John D. Green, a career industry manufacturer and global marketer, is the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) director of Omnichannel Marketing and eCommerce. (DeCA photo)
