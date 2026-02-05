Fort Drum hosts Community Information Exchange, shares post happenings with Soldiers, family members

Photo By Michael Strasser | Al Janssen, Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation special events coordinator, highlights some of the upcoming programs and activities available to Soldiers, families and civilian employees during the monthly Community Information Exchange on Feb. 4 inside The Peak. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N. Y. (Feb. 5, 2026) -- Representatives from Fort Drum garrison directorates and agencies highlighted a packed schedule of programs, activities and support services during the Community Information Exchange on Feb. 4 inside The Peak.

Even if your favorite team isn’t heading to the Super Bowl this year, Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is inviting community members to join them for a party Feb. 8 at the Ridge Sports Bar. There will be free food, door prizes, and more.

“We’re going to have traditional football food – wings and pizza – and as much as you can eat,” said Al Janssen, Fort Drum FMWR special events coordinator.

There is no entry fee, but you must be 18 or older to attend. For more information, visit https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.drum.armymwr.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmichael.f.strasser.civ%40army.mil%7C785997b9fbf845bd678908de641ccf41%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639058272064928983%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=SAC4%2Ft6PeV5b9tDZCvDpfmxznjb0i9606RqyMYk6gwI%3D&reserved=0 or @drumfmwr on Facebook. Janssen also noted the growing popularity of the new golf simulator inside the Pine Plains Bowling Center. Community members can reserve hour-long sessions by calling (315) 772-6601.

Fort Drum FMWR will host a virtual golf tournament, starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Pine Plains Bowling Center. This is free and open to DoD cardholders ages 18 and older. For details, call (315) 772-6663.

Terri Spencer, with Fort Drum Child and Youth Services, said registration is ongoing for the CYS Sports and Fitness Dance Classes, which includes hip hop, ballet and jazz instruction. Families can also sign up for the Mommy and Me Indoor Playground every Monday inside the Youth Sports and Fitness Center. Participants must be enrolled with CYS. For details, call (315) 772-6718 or stop in the center, Bldg. 10790 on Chapel Drive.

Guthrie Army Health Clinic command team and staff will host a medical town hall during the CIE in March.

“We’re going to cover a bunch of topics including enrollment, virtual care options, referrals and other health topics,” said Warren Wright, Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs.

Wright said community members can bring any health care questions to the town hall, or submit them ahead of time by posting a message at https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFortDrumMEDDAC%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmichael.f.strasser.civ%40army.mil%7C785997b9fbf845bd678908de641ccf41%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639058272064949213%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=q1hbkiIY1dDnHN2ysQA6x75a9%2BjGDaULlgWM%2Fa4icy8%3D&reserved=0.

Other CIE highlights:

Fort Drum Army Community Service hosts a “Stitching The Standard” sewing class at 1:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month inside the Family Resource Center, Bldg. 11042 on Mount Belvedere Boulevard. Soldiers and family members can learn how to make military-standard alterations and repairs to uniforms. For details, call (315) 772-6556.

More than 80 employers will be at the Career Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12 inside The Peak. For details, call the Transition Assistance Program at (315) 772-3434. Registration is required (https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2FFEB2026participant&data=05%7C02%7Cmichael.f.strasser.civ%40army.mil%7C785997b9fbf845bd678908de641ccf41%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639058272064963687%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=QByDCFykMgxT05NBxPNHliV%2B7aFsdmSODA4GeR3yQYk%3D&reserved=0).

The Fort Drum Education Center will host a Graduation Recognition Ceremony at 1 p.m. May 13 in the Multipurpose Auditorium. The ceremony will recognize community members who earned a degree in 2025-2026. For details, call (315) 681-0861.

Join members of the Soldier and Family Readiness Division for a fun game of miniature golf from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Exchange. The “Mulligans Fore The Mind” event is hosted by Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program to help people beat the winter blues.

The 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign runs from March 1 until June 14. More information will be shared at the next CIE during the official AER campaign kickoff.

Mountain Community Homes residents can make the most of the winter weather at the sledding hill and skating rink, located on Indigo Way in the Monument Ridge Community.

For those unable to attend or watch the CIE livestream, community members can still view it at http://www.facebook.com/drum.10thmountain or use the My Army Post App (MAPA) as a resourceful guide to all things Fort Drum.

The next CIE is scheduled 10 a.m. March 4 at The Peak.