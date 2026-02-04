(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Drum hosts Community Information Exchange, shares post happenings with Soldiers, family members

    Fort Drum hosts Community Information Exchange, shares post happenings with Soldiers, family members

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Al Janssen, Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation special events coordinator, highlights some of the upcoming programs and activities available to Soldiers, families and civilian employees during the monthly Community Information Exchange on Feb. 4 inside The Peak. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum hosts Community Information Exchange, shares post happenings with Soldiers, family members, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum hosts Community Information Exchange, shares post happenings with Soldiers, family members

