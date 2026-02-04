CTF 75 hosts second Navy Expeditionary Warfare Symposium

Photo By Natasha Ninete | NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 9, 2026) - Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and III Marine...... read more read more Photo By Natasha Ninete | NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 9, 2026) - Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Engineers and Maritime Expeditionary Security leads pose for a group photo during the Navy Expeditionary Warfare Symposium at Naval Base Guam, Santa Rita, Jan. 9, 2026. NEWS was initiated in 2024 to enhance Naval Integration Initiatives between Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and III MEF. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 6-9, 2026) – Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF 75) hosted U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marine Corps Marines for the second iteration of the Navy Expeditionary Warfare Symposium (NEWS), Jan. 6-9, 2026. NEWS was initiated in 2024 to enhance Naval Integration Initiatives between Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF).

U.S. 7th Fleet and III MEF Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Engineers and Maritime Expeditionary Security leads presented their unit capabilities to identify ways to leverage each other’s similar and distinctly different proficiencies.

“By synergizing both 7th Fleet and III MEF capabilities, we optimize our efficiency and effectiveness in operating as one forward deployed naval force in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Cody Harding, Naval Integration Analyst, III MEF.

Contrary to NEWS 2024 which had a heavy focus on EOD capabilities, NEWS 2026 placed Naval engineering at the forefront. Seaport and airfield construction were a focal point for both commands.

“Having an annual Navy Expeditionary Warfare Symposium where subject matter experts from both branches can come together and forge their expertise is critical to ensuring our readiness,” said CDR Christopher Willich, plans director, CTF 75. “Through synchronizing our capabilities, we maximize our lethality.”

NEWS 2026 concluded with tours of EOD Mobile Unit 5 and 30th Naval Construction Regiment facilities, the EOD and engineering task groups under CTF 75. Both commands agreed on the value of continuing the Navy Expeditionary Warfare Symposium to identify and execute joint training opportunities and mission projects.

CTF 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations.