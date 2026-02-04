CTF 75 hosts second Navy Expeditionary Warfare Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 9, 2026) - Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Engineers and Maritime Expeditionary Security leads pose for a group photo during the Navy Expeditionary Warfare Symposium at Naval Base Guam, Santa Rita, Jan. 9, 2026. NEWS was initiated in 2024 to enhance Naval Integration Initiatives between Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and III MEF. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)