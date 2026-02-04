NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 9, 2026) - Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Engineers and Maritime Expeditionary Security leads pose for a group photo during the Navy Expeditionary Warfare Symposium at Naval Base Guam, Santa Rita, Jan. 9, 2026. NEWS was initiated in 2024 to enhance Naval Integration Initiatives between Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and III MEF. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 20:34
|Photo ID:
|9507188
|VIRIN:
|260106-Z-NN671-1001
|Resolution:
|7634x5089
|Size:
|8.79 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CTF 75 hosts second Navy Expeditionary Warfare Symposium, by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CTF 75 hosts second Navy Expeditionary Warfare Symposium
No keywords found.