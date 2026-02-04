Twin Paratroopers take part in an airborne operation

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – For 2nd Lt. Santiago Bermudez and 2nd Lt. Joshua Bermudez, the jump on Jan. 30, 2026, was more than another airborne operation, it was the culmination of a journey that began when they enlisted 18 years earlier. After being stationed separately for 16 years, the twin brothers were finally reunited in the 82nd Airborne Division and for the first time in their careers had the opportunity to jump together. Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Santiago and Joshua spent their early childhood in the United States before moving to Puerto Rico, where they would spend the rest of their formative years. From ages nine to 18, the brothers attended a military academy in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, an experience that would shape their discipline, values, and ultimately their decision to serve. "Someone came to our high school and told us about the Army. They traveled the world, made decent money, learned how to shoot cool guns and wore a very professional uniform,” said 2Lt. Santiago Bermudez, “We got to talking and were like, oh snap, that sounds good!” That inspiration turned into action on July 8, 2008, when both brothers enlisted in the U.S. Army straight out of high school. Determined to begin their journey together, they entered basic training side by side. For a brief time, they trained, learned, and endured the challenges of becoming Soldiers together. Shortly after, their paths diverged. Assigned to different units and duty stations, Santiago and Joshua spent the next 16 years building their careers separately, each gaining experience, perspective, and professional growth within the Army. Though they remained connected as brothers, opportunities to serve together were rare. That changed when both were assigned to Fort Bragg, now as commissioned officers. “It has been great to finally be stationed together again. We’ve been making the best of it by spending as much time together as we can.” said 2Lt. Joshua Bermudez. Their time on Fort Bragg became even more special on Jan. 30, 2026, when the brothers conducted their first jump together. Standing inside the aircraft, geared up and ready, Santiago and Joshua shared a moment few Soldiers ever experience, stepping out the door, one after the other, with your brother. “This is our first time jumping together. It makes it even more cool because we are the first and second jumpers on our first jump together”. 2nd Lt. Santiago Bermudez said. For the Bermudez brothers, the jump was a powerful reminder of how far they had come. From young enlisted Soldiers to Commissioned Officers serving in one of the Army’s most storied divisions.