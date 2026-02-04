New $16M Range to Boost Readiness at 157th Air Refueling Wing

Photo By Tech. Sgt. April Jackson | The 157th Security Forces Squadron Small Arms Range building stands at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Jan. 9, 2026. The small arms indoor range was allocated $16 million on a construction project set to fix several infrastructure challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson) see less | View Image Page

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H.– A new $16 million small arms range is set to enhance readiness, boost training efficiency and modernize weapons qualification for Airmen assigned to the 157th Air Refueling Wing.

The facility was approved in the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act and will replace an outdoor range that has supported training operations since the 1950s.

“This is a huge win for our team and our future operations,” said Col. Brian Carloni, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing. “These innovative upgrades improve our capabilities today and they give us a leading edge for missions ahead.”

The construction is expected to fix several infrastructure challenges including a degrading backstop, limited classroom space and an aging wooden cover that exposes training operations to inclement weather and seasonal restrictions.

The new indoor range will double training capacity from seven to 14 lanes and allow for year-round instruction regardless of weather.

“This is an exponential increase in our training capacity and significantly enhances the quality of training,” said Chief Master Sgt. Paul Lawrence, senior enlisted leader of the 157th Security Forces Squadron. “The new facility will allow Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructors to train multiple Airmen simultaneously or conduct different weapon qualifications concurrently.”

These upgrades will allow the wing’s approximately 1,100 Airmen to complete weapons training on site and enable low-light and night fire qualifications, which are currently prohibited due to local town noise ordinances.

The design plan includes advanced ventilation, engineered backstops and electronic target systems. These additions mitigate common indoor live-fire hazards such as, airborne lead exposure, excessive noise, and smoke and particulate buildup.

“This gives our Airmen and instructors a safer environment to train at the level the mission demands,” Lawrence said. “A modern firearms range is an essential investment in readiness and lethality.”

For wing leadership, a new range is the deliberate investment that drives our future force and missions further.

"This modernization sharpens our Airmen,” said Carloni. “It unites our team and reinforces the combat capabilities we deliver globally.”