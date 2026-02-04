(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    157th Security Forces Squadron Small Arms Range

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    The 157th Security Forces Squadron Small Arms Range building stands at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Jan. 9, 2026. The small arms indoor range was allocated $16 million on a construction project set to fix several infrastructure challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9506900
    VIRIN: 260109-Z-WI936-1005
    Resolution: 5230x3480
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 3
    New $16M Range to Boost Readiness at 157th Air Refueling Wing

    New Hampshire National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Air Force

