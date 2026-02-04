The 157th Security Forces Squadron Small Arms Range building stands at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Jan. 9, 2026. The small arms indoor range was allocated $16 million on a construction project set to fix several infrastructure challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)
