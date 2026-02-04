Engineering Chief at Picatinny Arsenal earns Army's highest personnel honor for Installation Excellence

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Gianluca Spataro, the Engineering Division Chief at U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal, was selected as the U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM)’s recipient of the Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding AMC Personnel of the Year. (From left) Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander; Gianluca Spataro, Engineering Division Chief at U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal; and Command Sgt. Maj. Claudia Tapia, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Command Sergeant Major. see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) recently recognized its top employees from across the enterprise for their outstanding accomplishments and contributing to AMC’s mission and goals with the 2024 Louis Dellamonica Award.

Gianluca Spataro, the Engineering Division Chief at U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal, was selected as the U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM)’s recipient of the Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding AMC Personnel of the Year.

The award is named in honor of Louis Dellamonica, a general engineer whose 65-year career at Hawthorne Army Depot, Nevada, exemplified integrity, innovation, leadership and outstanding dedication to AMC's mission. Winning the Dellamonica Award is a significant achievement, a recognition of sustained excellence and a profound commitment to the warfighter.

“I think it’s important, specifically now as the Army continues to transform at a rapid pace, that we recognize our best and brightest so they continue to do their job well, feel fulfilled, and they understand they’re supported behind the scenes by their leadership and their colleagues,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC Chief of Staff. Each year, AMC selects employees, both military and civilian below the rank of General Officer and Senior Executive Service level, who meet the established criteria.

Nominees are judged on how their initiatives measurably improve their work environment and AMC’s mission, how they motivate and inspire fellow employees to improve or increase the quality of their own work, and how well they are viewed by peers, subordinates, and supervisors.

Spataro, who works in the Garrison’s Directorate of Public Works, received the award during an All-Hands Meeting inside The Club at Picatinny on Jan. 29.

“Being selected for the Louis Dellamonica Award is an incredible honor,” said Spataro. “To be recognized not only here at Picatinny but across all ofIMCOM is deeply meaningful. This award reflects the dedication of the entire team I’m fortunate to work with every day. I’m proud to contribute to a mission that matters and grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact.”

In his role, Spataro oversees all sustainment, restoration, and modernization efforts across the installation and manages a team of project engineers and managers whoplay a crucial role in the planning, design, execution, and management of construction, maintenance, and repair projects for all installation facilities and infrastructure.

Through collaborative working group sessions with the Business Operations & Integration Division (BOID) office, Resource Management (RM), and Army Contracting Command New Jersey (ACCNJ), Spataro was able to guide Picatinny through the difficult landscape towards timely and efficient Facilities Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization (SRM) obligation while simultaneously developing new construction capacity methods and onboarding and training the Engineering Division staff.

“Each year, Garrisons are charged to sustain their installations; the challenge arises when aging infrastructure meets constrained resources and an ever-evolving Army Modernization effort,” Spataro said. “At DPW, we do not skirt this challenge, charging to meet it head on, we collaborate with our Mission Partners and tenant organizations to understand what facilities are critical to their operational success; utilizing our facility engineering knowledge we assess what can and must be accomplished each year.”

Spataro’s efforts directly resulted in four new Open End Construction contracts coming online- totaling $16 million of additional construction capacity, the resolution of a contract dispute, and the timely obligation of SRM dollars in accordance with headquarters IMCOM suspense.

The Louis Dellamonica Award is more than just a recognition of past achievements; it is a beacon that illuminates the path to future success. It serves as a powerful reminder of the vital role that every member of the AMC team plays in ensuring the readiness and lethality of our Army.

“Like any mission, as emergent requirements and unforeseen circumstances arise we tackle them through creative problem solving and applying critical thinking,” Spataro said. “As a leader, stepping back periodically to check progress and course correct as necessary, is a must; the responsibility rests with leaders to ensure the entire movement of the organization is aligned with Commander’s intent and on a positive trajectory for mission success.”

The Dellamonica Award winners, who represent AMC and its major subordinate commands, include:

Dr. Jennifer P. Cameron - Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command Mr. Kenneth L. Phillips - U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command Mr. Darin A. Strazewski - U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command Ms. Lisa Hirschler – U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Ms. Annette G. Lozen - U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Ms. Lisa M. Combi - U.S. Army Contracting Command Mr. Gianluca A. Spataro - U.S. Army Installation Management Command Ms. Vinitha V. Nair - Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Master Sergeant Griffin K. Perry - U.S. Army Security Assistance Command Ms. Amanda McCoy – U.S. Army Financial Management Command