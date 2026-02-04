Fort Leonard Wood youth get first dibs on trout fishing Feb. 28

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Participants of the 2023 Youth Trout Fishing Derby show off their catches at Stone Mill Spring Recreation Area. This year’s event is set to take place Feb. 28. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Open season to fish trout at Fort Leonard Wood’s Stone Mill Spring is March 1 through Oct. 31, but the Youth Trout Fishing Derby provides anglers ages 15 and younger the opportunity to hook the freshwater fish a few days early on Feb. 28.

Registration for this free event begins at 9 a.m., and the derby — organized by the Directorate of Public Work's Natural Resources Branch, in cooperation with the Outdoor Adventure Center, U.S. Forest Service and the Missouri Department of Conservation — is slated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to Elizabeth Woods, Natural Resources technician with the Environmental Division of DPW, the Missouri Department of Conservation plans to add 500 trout to the spring prior to the event and more “regularly throughout the season.”

“This derby was started to provide young anglers the opportunity to get outdoors and learn a lifelong skill, enjoy time on the water with their families and encourage an appreciation for nature,” Woods said. “It’s so fun to see the excitement on the kids and their families’ faces when they catch a fish on their own.”

She said parking for the event will be off FLW 26 and shuttles will be bringing participants closer to the spring.

According to Jeffrey Barrett, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Business and Recreation chief, representatives from the Outdoor Adventure Center will be at the spring to provide free donuts, coffee and hot chocolate.

“This event showcases the community’s dedication to provide recreational outlets for service members and their families. This also gives young anglers the experience and joys of fishing, while providing them with the opportunity to learn a lifelong skill,” Barrett said.

To make sure everybody is smiling no matter what the temperature is, participants are reminded to check the forecast and dress for the weather.