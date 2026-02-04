Participants of the 2023 Youth Trout Fishing Derby show off their catches at Stone Mill Spring Recreation Area. This year’s event is set to take place Feb. 28.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9506845
|VIRIN:
|230218-A-FH875-8868
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|415.46 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood youth get first dibs on trout fishing Feb. 28, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Leonard Wood youth get first dibs on trout fishing Feb. 28
No keywords found.