(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Leonard Wood youth get first dibs on trout fishing Feb. 28

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Leonard Wood youth get first dibs on trout fishing Feb. 28

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Participants of the 2023 Youth Trout Fishing Derby show off their catches at Stone Mill Spring Recreation Area. This year’s event is set to take place Feb. 28.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 14:57
    Photo ID: 9506845
    VIRIN: 230218-A-FH875-8868
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 415.46 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood youth get first dibs on trout fishing Feb. 28, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Leonard Wood youth get first dibs on trout fishing Feb. 28

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    FMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery