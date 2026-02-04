Walter’s Way: Results Highlight Benefits of Proactive Scheduling Model

Photo By Catherine Myrick | This graphic was created to inform Military Health System beneficiaries about the Walter's Way feedback form at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The feedback form allows beneficiaries to communicate what is most important to them in the delivery of their care, highlight what the facility is doing well, and share ideas on how it can improve. This design uses a DHA licensed asset from Shutterstock. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Catherine Myrick | This graphic was created to inform Military Health System beneficiaries about the...... read more read more

By Roan Smith WRNMMC Hospital Communications

BETHESDA, Md. — Months after proactive booking was introduced at Walter Reed National Medical Military Center, early results show the approach is improving how specialty care referrals are processed, scheduled and managed across multiple departments.

The proactive booking process shifts the appointment coordination from a patient-initiated process to one led by trained professionals. Previously, patients were advised to contact the central booking number within three to five business days after a referral was submitted. Now, the scheduling agents review accepted referrals and reach out directly to patients, often on the same day the referral is approved.

Patients have responded positively to the change, according to staff involved in the effort.

“Patients have been very appreciative of being called concerning their referral scheduling,” said Christopher Skane, the referral management lead at Walter Reed. While there is no formal rating system in place, staff report consistent positive feedback during calls, with plans underway to introduce structured patient feedback tools.

By initiating contact earlier, proactive booking reduces delays between referral approval and appointment scheduling, supporting compliance with the Defense Health Agency’s 28-day access-to-care standard. This approach also creates a smoother experience for patients by minimizing uncertainty and reducing the need for follow-up calls.

Another key improvement in the updated process is the level of review conducted before patient outreach. Scheduling coordinators verify referral accuracy, appointments type and clinic destination in advance, ensuring appointments meet referral instructions and standard operating procedures.

Since expanding proactive booking to additional clinics, scheduling teams have coordinated dozens of specialty appointments using this process. For example, approximately 97 oncology appointments have been successfully scheduled since mid-November, without clinic complaints or confirmed mis-bookings.

While tracking metrics remains challenging due to multiple scheduling entities accessing the same referral system, the proactive booking teams ensure that 100 percent of accepted referrals receive daily review. Follow-up calls continue until appointments are scheduled or additional information is obtained from the clinic staff.

Looking ahead, Walter Reed is preparing to expand beyond proactive booking into a more comprehensive referral management model. Planned enhancements include referral review nurses to assist with the referral disposition and a dedicated team to address backlogged or rejected referrals.

Proactive booking has already expanded to orthopedics and is expected to extend to gastroenterology in the coming months. As part of Walter’s Way, proactive booking reflects Walter Reed’s ongoing commitment to improving access to care.