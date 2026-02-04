Charming Cynthia: A Legacy on the Tracks

FORT CHAFFEE, ARK. -- The M109A6 Paladin is more than just a self propelled howitzer; it’s a rolling monument to the grit, precision and unbreakable bonds forged in the battlefield. Among these machines stands Charming Cynthia, a Paladin assigned to Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade. For over 20 years, this specific Paladin has served with Charlie Battery. She has seen changes in leadership, soldiers rise through the ranks, and artillery doctrine transformed. And yet, Cynthia has remained a constant. For decades, this armored beast has carried not only 155mm shells, but also the stories of the soldiers who’ve manned her. Brothers in arms sharing dirt, fire missions, and the weight of history. Within her steel hull lives a lineage of artillerymen, each generation passing down their lessons, pride, and scars. The Paladin is not just a weapon of war; she is a time capsule of battery tradition, a symbol of the enduring brotherhood that defines the Kings of Battle. The origin of her name dates back to the Korean War with the Arkansas National Guard’s 937th Field Artillery Battalion, attached to the 25th infantry division, remembering the soldiers before us and carrying on their legacy. “Sgt. Maj. Eric Evans came up with the idea of naming our guns after Korean war guns. There have been many different names to our guns over the years, and we’ve just always carried Cynthia over for some reason,” said Sgt. 1st Class Trey Shankle, Charming Cynthia’s unit historian. “I’d say it’s the pride of knowing that it was our state and our battery’s gun in a real time of war.” Throughout the decades Cynthia has been the foundation to many artilleryman's careers. With many of her alumni now in senior leadership positions throughout the brigade. One of the most enduring pieces of Charming Cynthia’s identity isn’t bolted to her chassis; it's a simple pull cord. This cord is the mechanism used to fire the Paladin’s main gun and is the responsibility of the crewmember known as the “one man.” But within Charlie Battery, it’s also something far more symbolic. Sgt. 1st Class Shankle created the current lanyard over 20 years ago, at the very beginning of his career. It was meant to serve a simple purpose, to fire the howitzer, but it quickly took on a life of its own. As soldiers cycle through Cynthia’s crew, that same cord remained. And with it, a quiet tradition took root. “The one man takes pride in being the keeper of the cord,” said Shankle. Shankle said seeing the different one men throughout the years securing the cord to their kits and rucks when they’re training without the Paladins speaks volume to the pride the soldiers take in their role. And when the time comes to move up in crew position or onto a new Paladin, passing the lanyard isn’t just procedural. It’s a rite of passage, a symbolic handoff that connects generations within the battery. Charming Cynthia’s current crew consists of Staff Sgt. Christopher George (Chief), Sgt. Kane Waymire (Gunner), Spc. Keith Caturan (one man), and Spc. Christian Holden (Driver). Together, this crew embodies the spirit of Charming Cynthia; not just in their technical expertise, but in the pride and respect they bring to their work. In every fire mission, every maintenance check, every quiet moment on the line, they carry with them the echoes of those who came before.