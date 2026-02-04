Courtesy Photo | Army Master Sgt. Errica Watkins, a Department of Defense SkillBridge program fellow, for the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas North reviews the secured fuels material safety notification. Watkins, a first-time participant selected for the program, completed her fellowship at DLA Energy from August to October 2025. (Photo courtesy of DLA Energy Americas North, Quality Manager Brian Reed) see less | View Image Page

Beyond Service: Army Master Sgt. Uses DoW SkillBridge to Prepare for Civilian Career in Quality Assurance

As she prepared to transition from military service, Army Master Sgt. Ericca Watkins sought an opportunity to apply her technical expertise while gaining hands-on civilian work experience. Through the Department of War (DoW) SkillBridge program, she found a pathway to do both.

Watkins participated in DoW SkillBridge with Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy, Americas North Region, from August to October 2025, serving as a quality assurance representative trainee. Her military background as a petroleum supply specialist provided a strong foundation for the role, equipping her with experience in fuel management, logistics, and leadership.

“Managing and distributing fuel, along with other leadership responsibilities, prepared me with the detail-oriented skills needed for my role as a quality assurance representative trainee,” Watkins said.

During her SkillBridge experience, Watkins gained exposure to quality assurance processes, compliance requirements, and fuel facility operations. She worked alongside experienced professionals, learning how military discipline and attention to detail translate into civilian quality assurance standards while adapting to a new workplace environment.

“The program has been more than a transitional opportunity,” Watkins said. “It turned my years of military and fuel experience into a civilian career path.”

Leaders within DLA Energy emphasized the value of SkillBridge for both transitioning service members and the organization. Officials noted the program provides a structured way to identify, train and evaluate military personnel for highly specialized roles, such as petroleum quality assurance, where technical expertise and reliability are essential.

Watkins learned about SkillBridge through mentorship within her organization and said guidance from leadership helped align the program with her long-term career goals. She credited the mentorship and collaboration during the fellowship as key contributors to her professional growth, allowing her to build relationships and receive real-time feedback from experienced quality assurance representatives.

In her role supporting fuel quality oversight, Watkins said the work directly contributes to mission readiness by ensuring products and processes meet strict safety and performance standards. She noted quality assurance plays a critical role in sustaining global operations by helping ensure warfighters receive fuel that meets operational requirements.

As she prepares to leave military service, Watkins plans to pursue a civilian career in quality assurance, building on the leadership, technical knowledge and hands-on experience gained through SkillBridge. DoW SkillBridge continues to serve as a pathway for transitioning service members to prepare for civilian careers while supporting organizational mission needs beyond service.

For more information on SkillBridge, visit https://skillbridge.osd.mil.

This story was adapted from “SkillBridge Fellow Uses Program as Steppingstone for Career Advancement,” by Kathryn Pegram, originally published by Defense Logistics Agency Energy.

