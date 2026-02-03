(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SkillBridge Fellow Leverages Program for Career Advancement

    SkillBridge Fellow Leverages Program for Career Advancement

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    DoW, Military-Civilian Transition Office

    Army Master Sgt. Errica Watkins, a Department of Defense SkillBridge program fellow, for the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas North reviews the secured fuels material safety notification. Watkins, a first-time participant selected for the program, completed her fellowship at DLA Energy from August to October 2025. (Photo courtesy of DLA Energy Americas North, Quality Manager Brian Reed)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 10:15
    VIRIN: 260204-D-D0453-8770
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Beyond Service: Army Master Sgt. Uses DoW SkillBridge to Prepare for Civilian Career in Quality Assurance

