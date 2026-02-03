NAF Misawa Sailors Share English, Culture at Sapporo Jidokan

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fischer | 260204-N-YS746-1002 - SAPPORO, Japan - Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Wyatt Rivet (right), a native of Mandeville, LA, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mya Howard (center), a native of Hinesville, GA, and Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Jalil Moorer, a native of Birmingham, AL, lead a song and dance at Hachiken Elementary School during the 76th annual Sapporo Snow Festival. Approximately two million visitors from around the globe visit the festival each year to see hundreds of snow and ice sculptures. This is the 41st year the U.S. Navy has participated in the festival, allowing Sailors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and tradition while strengthening the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Fischer) see less | View Image Page

SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 4, 2026) — Sailors from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa spent an afternoon teaching English, playing games, and sharing stories with children at HachikenElementary School Jido Kalkan Jidokan, as part of the command’s participation at the 76th Sapporo Snow Festival Feb 4.

The Jidokan English exchange program invites U.S. Sailors to local after-school centers, where they help elementary students practice English in a fun and relaxed environment. These visits promote friendship, community, and cultural understanding while helping the Japanese public better understand the U.S. Navy’s mission and presence in Japan.

During the visit, Sailors worked with small groups of students, helping them practice basic English words and phrases through games and interactive activities. The children asked questions about life in the United States and Navy service in Japan, while the Sailors learned about the students’ favorite foods, sports, and school subjects in Sapporo.

“Watching the kids raise their hands, try a new English word, and then smile when we understood them was the highlight of my trip so far,” said Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mya Howard, assigned to NAF Misawa and a member of the NAF Misawa Snow Team. “We are honored to represent the U.S. Navy here, and it means a lot to connect with the Sapporo community on a personal level, not just through the snow sculpture.”

Staff at Hachiken Elementary School, Jido Kalkan Jidokan,believe that meeting native English speakers helps students see new perspectives and learn about other cultures. They said that meeting U.S. Navy Sailors in a friendly, everyday setting helps build lasting goodwill between the local community and visiting service members.

The Sailors who visited the Jidokan are part of the NAF Misawa Snow Team. They arrived in Sapporo on January 30 to create a Navy-themed snow sculpture for the Sapporo Snow Festival. This year’s design celebrates America 250, the United States’ 250th anniversary, and marks the U.S. Navy’s 41st year at the festival. This tradition has helped build strong friendships with the Japanese community since 1983.

The Sapporo Snow Festival is one of the world’s largest winter events, attracting more than 2 million visitors each year to view snow and ice sculptures created by teams from Japan and around the world. For NAFM Sailors, the festival offers an opportunity to meet with the Japanese public in northern Japan, where the U.S. Navy presence is limited, and to demonstrate the Navy’srespect for Japanese culture and traditions.

The Snow Team will stay in Sapporo until February 8, meeting festival visitors at the Navy sculpture and joining more cultural exchanges that highlight the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and the people of Japan. -30-