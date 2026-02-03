A legacy of service: Covey honored for nearly five decades of dedication

RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES
02.03.2026
For almost 49 years, Debbie Covey was a steadfast and integral part of the China Lake community, dedicating her professional life to serving the U.S. Navy.
Covey seamlessly transitioned from a valued contractor to a respected civil servant, leaving an indelible mark on the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.
After her family settled in Ridgecrest in 1960, Covey built her life in the community, balancing a full-time career and her studies while raising five children. She began her federal career path in 1976 as a contractor, launching a three-decade-long tenure where she lent her expertise as a systems administrator, technical writer, and IT professional to several local government contracting companies.
In 2008, she brought her wealth of experience to the federal civil service with NAWCWD. Her role and impact grew substantially as she provided critical systems and security support for major Navy programs, including Tomahawk, JSOW, Harpoon, and Maverick. Her colleagues knew her as a dedicated lab manager, security point of contact and communications security lead whose expertise was crucial to mission success.
Covey was formally honored with a flag ceremony on Jan. 28 in China Lake, Calif., marking the conclusion of a truly remarkable career.
