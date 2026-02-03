Surrounded by family and friends, Debbie Covey (left) is presented with a flag in honor of nearly 50 years of service to the government during a ceremony Jan. 28 in China Lake, Calif. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
This work, A legacy of service: Covey honored for nearly five decades of dedication, by Deidre Patin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A legacy of service: Covey honored for nearly five decades of dedication
