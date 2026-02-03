ANAD welcomes first Soldier intern through SkillBridge Program

Photo By Pachari Middleton | U.S. Army Spc. Brenden Bryson, an information technology specialist, is the first Soldier to perform a SkillBridge internship at Anniston Army Depot, Alabama. He works in the depot’s Directorate of Information Management. The SkillBridge Program connects separating or retiring service members with industry partners to gain civilian work experience. (U.S. Army photo by Pachari Middleton) see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. – When Spc. Brenden Bryson decided to separate from the Army, it took him a year to get to where he wanted to be. His decision created an important milestone for Anniston Army Depot (ANAD).

The information technology specialist was beginning the Transition Assistance Program in October 2024 while stationed in Germany when he came across the Department of War’s SkillBridge Program. The initiative allows military members to gain hands-on job training with industry partners during their final months of service.

Bryson would go on to become the first Soldier to intern at ANAD through SkillBridge, a program he believes has set him up for success beyond the uniform.

“This has been a really great opportunity for me and has made my transition much easier,” he said. “This program definitely helps with the transition process.”

When the Georgia native first heard about SkillBridge, the program appealed to him for several reasons. It offered the prospect of being close to home and his family, along with hands-on training in the IT field.

Bryson reached out to his sister, a materials engineer at ANAD, to see if the program was offered at the depot, and it seemed it was not. With little information, he decided to do some research.

“I was still going to try. The worst they can do is say no,” Bryson recalled thinking.

He used an Army-wide help desk ticketing system and searched for ANAD, which eventually led him to the depot’s Directorate of Information Management (DOIM).

Reginald McFadden, ANAD’s SkillBridge manager, said once everyone became aware of Bryson’s interest, a job was created through the program’s database to bring him on board.

“We did not originally have DOIM listed for SkillBridge opportunities, but we were quickly able to create one that allowed Spc. Bryson to participate,” he said.

Exactly one year after he discovered SkillBridge, Bryson arrived at the depot.

“I’m excited to have servicemembers take advantage of SkillBridge as they transition from active service, and even more excited that they have chosen ANAD as the organization to partner with,” said Col Charles Moore, ANAD commander.

Bryson was placed in DOIM, which not only aligned with his military occupational specialty, but also with one of the career paths he’d mapped out for himself. More importantly, he said, it was a chance to improve his employability.

“A lot of the companies I was looking at, they work on systems that the Army doesn’t touch yet because they haven’t been vetted for the military,” he said. “So, working with these guys allows me to get hands-on with more of the systems that aren’t used in the active Army. It helps.”

Bryson’s experience with SkillBridge aligns with one of the key priorities of Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, commanding general of U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command: workforce development. The program allows depots and arsenals to gain access to trained talent while strengthening succession planning, knowledge transfer and long-term workforce readiness. It also provides a way to fill crucial labor gaps and retain talent if veterans decide to remain connected to the defense community.

“It provides an influx of highly qualified people who often have excellent leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving skills, at a minimum cost to the organizations,” said Moore.

McFadden said the SkillBridge program is a great way for the depot to bring on new and highly trained service members seeking employment once they separate or retire from the military.

“It helps prepare them for life after the uniform and builds a stronger bridge between the military and industry,” he said.