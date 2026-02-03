ANAD welcomes first Soldier intern through SkillBridge Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Brenden Bryson, an information technology specialist, is the first Soldier to perform a SkillBridge internship at Anniston Army Depot, Alabama. He works in the depot’s Directorate of Information Management. The SkillBridge Program connects separating or retiring service members with industry partners to gain civilian work experience. (U.S. Army photo by Pachari Middleton)