(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANAD welcomes first Soldier intern through SkillBridge Program

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ANAD welcomes first Soldier intern through SkillBridge Program

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Pachari Middleton 

    Anniston Army Depot           

    U.S. Army Spc. Brenden Bryson, an information technology specialist, is the first Soldier to perform a SkillBridge internship at Anniston Army Depot, Alabama. He works in the depot’s Directorate of Information Management. The SkillBridge Program connects separating or retiring service members with industry partners to gain civilian work experience. (U.S. Army photo by Pachari Middleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 14:53
    Photo ID: 9505225
    VIRIN: 260107-A-SN452-1001
    Resolution: 2920x3730
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANAD welcomes first Soldier intern through SkillBridge Program, by Pachari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ANAD welcomes first Soldier intern through SkillBridge Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACOM
    Anniston Army Depot
    workforce development
    SkillBridge program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery