U.S. Army Spc. Brenden Bryson, an information technology specialist, is the first Soldier to perform a SkillBridge internship at Anniston Army Depot, Alabama. He works in the depot’s Directorate of Information Management. The SkillBridge Program connects separating or retiring service members with industry partners to gain civilian work experience. (U.S. Army photo by Pachari Middleton)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 14:53
|Photo ID:
|9505225
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-SN452-1001
|Resolution:
|2920x3730
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANAD welcomes first Soldier intern through SkillBridge Program, by Pachari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ANAD welcomes first Soldier intern through SkillBridge Program
No keywords found.