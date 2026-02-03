ARKANSAS GUARDSMAN VU MAI BECOMES U.S. CITIZEN WHILE SERVING STATE AND NATION

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Arkansas Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Vu Mai earned his United States citizenship in Washington, D.C., January 30, 2026.

With the Military Naturalization Program, Mai hopes to continue giving back to his local community and to his country.

Mai says he takes pride in this accomplishment and the continuous support he is able to provide to his state and his country by obtaining his new citizen status. Mai is currently serving with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission.

Originally from Vietnam, Mai and his family moved to the United States in 2022. They currently call Fort Smith, Arkansas, home.

“My family moved to the United States to give me and my younger brother better opportunities for education and careers,” said Mai.

Wanting to better himself and give back to his new country, he joined the Arkansas Army National Guard in 2024, serving as a 92A, Automated Logistical Specialist, with the 937th Forward Support Company. Mai credits his enlistment with helping him reach citizenship sooner than expected. Through military service, he was able to complete the process in three years instead of the traditional five.

Mai is currently a full time student at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith and is studying mechanical engineering.

“Spc. Mai’s attainment of his United States citizenship reflects exceptional dedication, character, and commitment to the nation that he has already been faithfully serving,” said Lt. Col. Brian Lawrenz, Task Force Commander of the Arkansas Taskforce in D.C. “We are proud to have a Soldier like him in our ranks. His achievement strengthens both our formation and the country he now proudly calls his own.”

Mai says his advice to other Soldiers pursuing citizenship is simple but powerful; be proactive, stay organized, and communicate consistently with your leadership.

For Mai, becoming a U.S. citizen represents more than a legal status. It means the ability to give back to the country, to actively participate in democracy through voting, and receive future career opportunities.

He also said, “I have a deep gratitude to my leadership for their patience, advocacy, and support throughout the process.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offers non-citizen military members who serve honorably an expedited path to citizenship. Through this program, eligible service members can apply for naturalization without meeting standard residency time requirements, recognizing their service and dedication to the nation.

The Arkansas National Guard is proud to stand beside Soldiers like Mai. Spc. Vu Mai’s journey is a powerful reminder that service, dedication, and perseverance can shape not only a career, but a future.

