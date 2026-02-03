Fall in Love with Army & Air Force Exchange Service Valentine’s Day Savings

Photo By Teonja Tatum | Military shoppers can Make this Valentine’s Day special with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s deals on memorable gifts for loved ones at PXs, BXs and at ShopMyExchange.com. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can Make this Valentine’s Day special with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s deals on memorable gifts (https://flic.kr/p/2rUVMnq) for loved ones at PXs, BXs and at ShopMyExchange.com.

No matter who’s on your Valentine’s Day list, the Exchange has something for everyone (https://www.shopmyexchange.com/cp/category-landing-pages/shared-promotions/valentines-day-26)—from tax-free savings on brands including Coach, Sunglass Hut and Victoria’s Secret to popular men’s and women’s fragrances.

From Jan. 30 through Feb. 14, MILITARY STAR cardmembers can take advantage of 0% interest and no payments for 12 months on fine jewelry and watch purchases of $499 or more when they use their card at checkout.

Military shoppers looking for treats for their sweethearts can indulge in sweet offers, including: • 15% off Blow Pop Valentine friendship exchange kits. • $2 off DeMet’s Turtles 9-count rigid heart and 12-count satin heart. • 2 for $9 Dove Promises hearts and M&M’s 10-oz Valentines Day bag. • 25% off Sour Patch Kids 6.8 oz Valentine’s Day heart. • $1 off Hershey chocolate hearts, boxes and Reese’s peanut butter hearts. • $1.99 Elmer 2 oz Chocolate rose hearts.

“Show your loved ones your appreciation without the hassle,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange takes pride in providing quality gifts at military-exclusive pricing for our Nation’s heroes no matter the occasion.”

Shoppers can purchase flowers and plants directly at Exchange flower shop storefronts or place their order online at ShopMyExchange.com with partners Teleflora and save 20% off sitewide or with 1800Flowers.com and save 25% off sitewide.

Online flower and food delivery orders are limited to the continental United States. To guarantee delivery in CONUS by Feb. 14, standard shipping orders should be placed by Feb. 6.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

