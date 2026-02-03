Misawa Stages for Transition with F-35 Support Equipment

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan — The F-35A Lightning II support equipment arrived beginning Jan. 7, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, marking a key milestone in the installation’s transition to a fifth-generation fighter wing and laying the groundwork for future aircraft operations.



The delivery represents the first major logistical step in preparing Misawa to support F-35 operations, ensuring maintenance personnel and facilities are in place ahead of first aircraft arrival. The diagnostic equipment used for pilot flight gear and maintenance tools enables early training and familiarization, accelerating operational readiness before the aircraft arrive on station.



“This equipment is the foundation for everything that comes next,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dustin Grantom, support section chief, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron. “It allows us to train our Airmen and prepare the maintenance enterprise in advance so we are ready from day one.”



Upon arrival, the equipment is received, inventoried and inspected to verify accountability and condition. It is then staged in designated facilities across the base, where maintainers begin hands-on training with the systems they will use to support F-35 flight operations.



Early access to the equipment allows maintainers to build proficiency and familiarity, reducing delays and increasing efficiency once the aircraft arrive. This preparation supports Misawa’s ability to generate sorties immediately and sustain operations at the outset of the transition.



The arrival of the support equipment also strengthens interoperability with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, which already conducts operations using the airframe at Misawa. Operating the same platform enhances coordination, resource sharing and joint response capabilities during training and contingency operations.



“This is not limited to supporting the first aircraft,” Grantom said. “It establishes the foundation for a long-term F-35 presence in northern Japan.”



As units transition from the F-16A Fighting Falcon to the F-35, maintainers will adopt new maintenance concepts that emphasize advanced diagnostics, data-driven systems and fifth-generation sustainment practices.



Aligned with U.S. and Japan air force priorities, the delivery of F-35 support equipment supports Misawa’s role as a forward-based installation and reinforces the United States’ commitment to regional security and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

