Photo By Molly Burgess | Virginia Beach, Va. (January 22, 2026) - Dr. Sabrina Caldwell, Directory for the...... read more read more Photo By Molly Burgess | Virginia Beach, Va. (January 22, 2026) - Dr. Sabrina Caldwell, Directory for the Policy Compliance Division with Military Sealift Command (MSC), right, speaks with a MSC employee mentee on career progression during a speed mentoring event hosted at Holiday Inn Jan. 22, 2026. The speed mentoring event was designed to provide up-and-coming MSC personnel an opportunity to talk directly with senior leadership and gain valuable advice for their development. (U.S. Navy photo by Molly Burgess) see less | View Image Page

MSC Invests in Tomorrow’s Leaders, One Conversation at a Time Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a small room a low roar of voices can be heard discussing career paths, personal growth, organizational success, strategic guidance, and a plethora of questions. Twelve tables line the outskirts of the room each with two occupied chairs. A buzzer is heard and 12 of the 24 people stand and walk toward the door to exit the room while 12 more people enter an adjacent door to take their place in the empty chairs.



The low roar continues, and the discussions start all over. In 15 minutes, the buzzer will sound again, rotating the first group back in to take their place at a newly assigned table and chair.



Dedicated to the investment in one of its most valuable assets, Military Sealift Command (MSC) held a speed-mentoring event Jan. 22 at the Holiday Inn, Virginia Beach, Va., designed to focus on personal and professional growth.



“This is the seventh speed-mentoring event the training department has held in the past four years, and one of the most successful events at getting different members of our command to interact together and learn from each other,” said Casey Chmielewski, Civil Service Mariner program manager and a mentor for the event. “The decision for each mentee to take part in the event, speaks volumes about their desire, career and their commitment to themselves and the organization and it’s what makes MSC great.”



Twelve MSC mentors and 22 mentees participated in the event, and according to Catie Coleson, MSC human resource specialist and federal coach, the event brings long-term benefits for both the mentors and the mentees who participate in the event.



“Events like these allow junior-level grade mentees to sample different leadership styles that can help them define their own leadership style, be a visionary of their own career path, and create professional and personal goals,” said Coleson. “At the same time our mid-level grade civilians are learning how to be a mentor and refining their mentoring skills while passing knowledge down to mentees.”



Coleson said the event also contributes to the command’s success.



“The senior-level grade civilians who participate in these events usually don’t have 20 years left in their career,” Coleson said. “So, these events benefit the organization because our senior mentors are internally developing the next level of leaders.”



At the far end of the room a table and wall are decorated with props, flags and signs with motivational quotes which draw immediate attention to it upon entering the room. Dr. Sabrina Caldwell, MSC director, policy compliance division, and a returning mentor, is the host of the table and said events like these are invaluable.



“This is the second speed-mentoring event that I have participated in as a mentor for MSC,” Caldwell said. “When these events happen, I want to be there because it’s important to me to empower and grow the workforce of tomorrow.”



Caldwell said she decorates her office in a similar manner and brings the same type of environment into the event because it helps her to embody mentorship and create a welcoming space for mentees.



“You draw people in when you make the space inviting and comfortable,” said Caldwell. “And when you make people comfortable, they’re going to be willing to drop their walls and talk to you and that is when you’re able to have true, candid discussions.”



MSC is planning to host two additional speed-mentoring events throughout the year for junior and senior-grade level employees, focused on career guidance, personal and organizational growth, and networking opportunities amongst MSC’s civilian workforce.



“With a team of more than 1,400 civilians ashore, we keep a fleet of approximately 140 vessels rolling for the United States Navy and for the Department of Defense and our interagency parters to deliver for the American public,” said Chmielewski. “And that can only happen with an incredibly dedicated workforce that are not only experts at what they do but are comfortable enough to get out of their comfort zone, to learn and expand on what they are able to do, and these events provide an opportunity for us to do that.”



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.