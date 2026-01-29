DLA Warner Robins prepares for new Warehouse Management System

Courtesy Photo | Joe Faris, acting deputy commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, addresses...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joe Faris, acting deputy commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, addresses personnel at DLA Distribution Warner Robins, Georgia, during Warehouse Management System rehearsals of concept drills Jan. 14. The rehearsals of concept drills mark a critical step in DLA Distribution Warner Robins' transition from the legacy Distribution Standard System to the new Warehouse Management System. (DOW courtesy photo, released) This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges. see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Warner Robins, Georgia, personnel conducted two rehearsals of concept drills Jan. 14, marking a critical step in the site’s transition from the legacy Distribution Standard System to the new Warehouse Management System.



The transition to WMS is part of a broader agency modernization effort. The new SAP-based system is designed to enhance inventory accuracy, systemic auditability, and enterprise-wide supply chain visibility, ensuring continued support to the warfighter in an era of contested logistics.



Army Maj. Nicole Torres, commander, WMS Task Force led the drills, which provided a structured rehearsal for DLA Distribution Warner Robins, DLA Weapons Support and their partners, outlining expectations for the system’s launch in February.



The Task Force construct employed at Warner Robins was first utilized during the WMS transition at DLA Distribution Susquehanna in late 2025. The model, which uses a building-lead and building-monitor framework, has proven effective for task organization and problem-solving.



The drills were split into two sessions to address different operational levels. The morning session offered a “macro” view for senior officials, with opening remarks from Joe Faris, acting deputy commander, DLA Distribution. Attendees included representatives from DLA Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command, and DLA Weapons Support. During this phase, representatives from various directorates and the Task Force outlined the implementation timeline, identifying risks and establishing a path forward for the three phases of implementation: Pre-Implementation, Brown Out to Go-Live, and Stabilization.



The afternoon session, led by Task Force Deputy Commander Mandy Brechbill, chief for Materiel Readiness, Network Process Management Directorate, DLA Distribution, focused on a “micro” view. This detailed walkthrough covered timelines for every section of the distribution center, explaining how standing processes will evolve under the new system.



“Feedback from the drills was overwhelmingly positive. DLA Distribution Warner Robins and DLA Weapons Support are now positioning themselves to head into Brown Out on February 9 and Go Live the following week,” Brechbill said. “If all goes as expected, we’ll use this model at our other sites supporting the Air Logistics Centers.”



DLA Distribution Warner Robins, Georgia, is the first Air Logistics Center to implement the system in this final phase of the WMS rollout. Following Warner Robins, WMS is anticipated to be fielded at DLA Distribution Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in May, and DLA Distribution Hill, Utah, in July.



The move to WMS aligns DLA Distribution with the broader DLA Enterprise Business System, streamlining processes to create a unified digital ecosystem. By replacing the legacy DSS, the agency aims to shift from a "just-in-time" model to a more flexible "just enough" approach, utilizing real-time data and predictive analytics to better forecast warfighter needs.