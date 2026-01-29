Fueling Airpower in the Arctic

Photo By Airman Mary Murray | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Perotti, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, pulls a fuel hose to refuel an F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2026. The petroleum, oils and lubricants Airmen ensure that fuel is tested, transported and delivered safely and efficiently to execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mary Murray) see less | View Image Page

When people think of the Air Force, they think of jets, symbols of speed, strength and precision, projecting airpower across the world. But no jet flies on technology alone.

Every sortie and mission begins with fuel, and behind that fuel is the petroleum, oils and lubricants flight. Airmen dedicated to safe, efficient testing and delivery of fuel to make airpower possible before aircraft ever leave the ground.

“Every single base is going to have a POL flight,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Ponce, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution supervisor. “Our primary function and the purpose of the different sections is to make sure that the mission is met through its demand for fuel.”

The POL flight is organized into several sections that support fuel operations across the base, including distribution, facilities, laboratory and the Fuels Service Center, which together manage fuel delivery, storage, quality testing, and aircraft support. Additional sections, such as environmental, safety, and knowledge operations, provide support to overall POL operations.

“From planning to delivery, every POL Airman is a vital link,” said Ponce. “United across 13 sections, we fuel the force and drive the mission forward. Together we transform individual responsibilities into collective power, ensuring success to the 354th Fighter Wing.”

Airmen in Alaska must plan to operate in extreme cold weather conditions that can affect fueling equipment. Subzero temperatures can impact vehicle systems, requiring additional preparation and planning to make sure fueling support remains available. To address these challenges, POL personnel take steps to keep equipment functional in an Arctic environment.

“It is up to our team to ensure pumps and equipment do not fall victim to the harsh weather conditions,” said Airman 1st Class Kaelin Sanders, 354th LRS fuel equipment maintenance technician. “So, we take deliberate actions to ensure we are always able to provide the needed fuel despite the cold, preventing impacts to the mission.”

Despite the demanding conditions and long hours that POL Airmen endure, they remain aware of the impact their work has on the overall mission. Witnessing aircraft launch and knowing their efforts directly contribute to mission success provides a valuable perspective for POL personnel. That sense of purpose helps connect day-to-day tasks to the broader impact of airpower.

“I really enjoy being POL,” said Sanders. “It's a fulfilling job being the last step in ensuring the mission gets done. Not only do we fuel the jets, but we also fuel anything that uses ground-based products, such as trains, heaters and other equipment, anything that requires fuel.”

The aircraft in the sky may capture people's attention, but the effort that sustains them begins on the ground. Through preparation, adaptability and persistence, POL Airmen ensure the Air Force remains ready to respond whenever and wherever it is called.