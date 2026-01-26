A New Era at Misawa: How the 13th Fighter Squadron Is Preparing for the F-35 Lightning II

The F-35 Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter developed under the Joint Strike Fighter program that began in the 1990s. Its future arrival at Misawa AB brings major changes, including new buildings, updated equipment, and additional training to support and operate the next generation of aircraft.

“There's a lot of construction underway,” said Widmer. “Operations buildings will be renovated over the next five to seven years, and temporary facilities are being put in place. In addition to Intel and Aircrew Flight Equipment training, maintenance crews are traveling worldwide to learn how to maintain the F-35, and experienced F-35 pilots from across the globe are transitioning in. We’ll have a solid team in place soon.”

Although Misawa’s transition to the F-35 will change how Airmen of the 35th Fighter Wing accomplish the mission, their Wild Weasel mindset remains the same.

“The biggest shift is moving from a platform-centric mindset to a network-centric one,” said Olaes. “The F-35 isn’t just a fighter, it’s an information node. Understanding how it gathers and shares data is critical, especially when working with allies in the Indo-Pacific.”

The F-35 provides Team Misawa with fifth-generation fighter capability bringing unmatched levels of survivability and versatility to ensure the U.S. will continue to successfully provide air superiority and global precision attack in an evolving threat environment.

“The Wild Weasel mindset is “first in, last out,” penetrating enemy air defenses to protect the larger mission package,” said Widmer. “Historically, that mission was adapted to aircraft not originally designed for it. The F-35, however, was built from the ground up for this role, with integrated sensors and stealth.”

By bringing a purpose-built Wild Weasel platform to Misawa AB, the F-35 turns that strategic mindset into real-world capability.

“F-35 pilots are trained with this mindset from the start,” Widmer stated. “As they progress, that Weasel mentality is built into their careers. The aircraft’s sensor fusion allows pilots to see the entire battle space and coordinate friendly forces effectively, making it ideally suited for the mission.”

The 35th Fighter Wing’s modernization plan, implemented over the next several years, reflects over $10 billion in capability investments to enhance the U.S.-Japan Alliance and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. From the technology to the training, the F-35 makes the Air Force a more capable and more fully integrated joint and coalition team.