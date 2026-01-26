Washington National Guard rocks 2026 "Leg Day" at state capitol

Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | A delegation of U.S. Army and Air Force service members and senior leaders with the Washington National Guard attend Legislative Day at the Washington state Capitol Building in Olympia, Wash., Jan. 28, 2026. National Guard Legislative Day is held annually to recognize the contributions of the Washington National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon) see less | View Image Page

Every year, the Washington’s state Legislature honors the accomplishments of the Washington National Guard during concurrent House and Senate sessions. This year, following the response to historic flooding across Western Washington, members of Washington’s state Legislature took the time to thank the Washington National Guard during annual National Guard Day at the state capitol in Olympia, Wash., Jan. 28, 2026.

“I have stood in front of this body before to talk about service It's something that's really important to me and so it was probably not the last time I'll be doing it either," said Rep. Brandy Donaghy from the 44th Legislative District in Washington. "It takes a unique kind of person to stand up and serve. It takes a willingness to go beyond yourself and think about the community and the world at large. It can be very difficult. Over the last few decades we have seen a significant increase in frequency and intensity of natural disasters across the world and while our Guard does serve overseas, one of the things that they do that is unique is they serve us here in our communities, helping us prepare for disasters, working in search and rescue during disasters, and then they're there for the recovery.”

At the end of 2025, Donaghy’s district in Snohomish County was affected by flooding that closed roads, destroyed homes and businesses and threatened lives. National Guard members worked hard to prepare sand bags, conduct emergency evacuations, and support first responders by adding to their capabilities.

“I think it's very important today that we remember to thank our National Guard," added Donaghy. "All of these members who stepped up to serve our community, who are away from their families, often for long periods of time, because without them, we would be in much worse shape than we are every time a disaster strikes.”

In the Senate, where many saw or experienced firsthand the exceptional work of the Washington National Guard, those the sentiments were echoed loudly.

“The Guard is made up of civilian soldiers that stand ready 24-7 in every corner of our state, ready to respond, to protect, and serve but their mission goes far beyond defense, it's about strength and resilience and the unwavering commitment to serve everyone,” said Sen. Deborah Krishnadasan from the 26th District. "In early December, several parts of our state experienced historic flooding and our National Guard stepped forward without hesitation to support our devastated communities. Floodwaters destroyed and damaged more than 3,800 homes, and triggered hundreds of road closures across the state. Governor Ferguson issued an emergency proclamation on December 10th and within 24 hours, our National Guard was on the ground saving lives.”

Both Sen. Claire Wilson, 30th District, and Sen. Keith Wagoner, 39th District, shared stories of how the Guard made a tremendous impact in their communities during the floods.

“Water was covering their yards and without the support of the Washington National Guard, many more folks would have been impacted. I stand not just in support of them and their families during the recent floods but for all the work they did during the pandemic,” said Wilson. Wilson’s 30th District was impacted by high waters when a levee breach occurred in the middle of the night. The Guard responded to help move people out of the impact area and assist with securing the levee.

“I want to thank the National Guard, not just for the work they did during the floods in my district, but also for the work they did during COVID in my district. It was so critical,” said Wagoner.

Along with recognizing the organization’s achievements, this year’s event provided an opportunity for legislators to hear from Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the adjutant general, who expressed his thanks for the support the state Legislature gives the Guard.

“We just want to say thank you for your continued support and resources to assist us in reaching our recruiting and retention goals, our grant program and just the continued support you show the organization,” said Welsh. “These folks are your Guard, we are your neighbors, your families and constituents.”