AMCOM completes workshops to modernize organizational structure and data agility

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Mindy Bickal, program integrator at the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Business Transformation Office, discusses operational procedures during an Organizational Structure Management workshop at Toftoy Hall on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The workshops, held Jan. 5–13, focused on financial accountability, organizational constraints, and modernizing core business processes. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Business Transformation Office (BTO) recently spearheaded a command-wide workshop to modernize core business processes, moving the organization closer to the Army’s goal of a data-driven, agile future.

The initiative, led by the BTO with assistance from the AMCOM G-6, is a direct response to the "How We See Ourselves" initiative launched by Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general. It aligns with the Army’s broader Continuous Transformation Campaign Plan.

Building a Single Source of Truth

At the heart of the effort is a rigorous Business Process Re-engineering (BPR) review. The project seeks to evaluate end-to-end business processes to strengthen organizational design, workforce management, and financial accountability.

During the workshop, participants focused on developing "As-Is" process maps. These maps serve as a diagnostic tool, identifying current operational states to better integrate responsibilities and eliminate redundant workflows. “To transform our organization, we must first have a clear picture of our current processes,” said Lisa Hirschler, AMCOM's chief data and analytics officer and director of business transformation. “These workshops brought together a cross-functional group of stakeholders, enabling us to collaboratively map our existing workflows and incorporate end-user feedback to build a better future.”

The goal is to transform into a capability built on trusted, real-time data. By flattening and integrating these processes, the command can enable a "single source of truth" that allows leadership to make informed decisions with greater speed and accuracy.

A Collaborative Effort

The workshop brought together subject matter experts from across the command. Participants included human resources, manpower and budget personnel from throughout AMCOM, including AMCOM Logistics Center (ALC), U.S. Army Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Activity (USATA) and the Command Resource Committee By harnessing shared responsibility and automated data sharing, the BTO aims to reduce duplication of effort and improve enterprise-wide effectiveness.

Next Steps for Transformation

The data gathered during the workshop will be used to bridge the gap between current operations and the desired "To-Be" state. This evolution is expected to enhance resource stewardship and allow AMCOM to operate with the agility required for modern military readiness.