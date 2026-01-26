AMCOM completes workshops to modernize organizational structure and data agility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mindy Bickal, program integrator at the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Business Transformation Office, discusses operational procedures during an Organizational Structure Management workshop at Toftoy Hall on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The workshops, held Jan. 5–13, focused on financial accountability, organizational constraints, and modernizing core business processes.