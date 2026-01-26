(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM completes workshops to modernize organizational structure and data agility

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AMCOM completes workshops to modernize organizational structure and data agility

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Mindy Bickal, program integrator at the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Business Transformation Office, discusses operational procedures during an Organizational Structure Management workshop at Toftoy Hall on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The workshops, held Jan. 5–13, focused on financial accountability, organizational constraints, and modernizing core business processes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 16:22
    Photo ID: 9498934
    VIRIN: 260113-O-CT301-3153
    Resolution: 6256x4615
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM completes workshops to modernize organizational structure and data agility, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMCOM completes workshops to modernize organizational structure and data agility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, AMCOM, Army Transformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery