Photo By James Bowman | Senior Master Sgt. Michael Blackthorn, 624th Regional Support Group material management superintendent, stands with members of the supply team inside the unit's food pantry at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 624th RSG established the pantry to support unit members and their families facing financial hardship, reinforcing the unit's commitment to readiness, resilience and taking care of its people.

624th RSG establishes food pantry to support unit members

The 624th Regional Support Group established a food pantry to support 624th RSG members and their families. Col. Mildred Grey-Theriot, commander of the 624th RSG, initiated the effort after recognizing unexpected financial strain for some members. She challenged the full-time staff to put the idea into action and develop an immediate solution aligned with her commander’s intent to remain Ready, Accountable and Resilient.



“Give her all the credit,” said Senior Master Sgt. Michael Blackthorn, material management superintendent for the 624th RSG. “She came up with the idea, started it and pushed to get everything moving.”



Blackthorn and the supply team quickly identified unused warehouse space, removed stored medical equipment and prepared the area to safely store food. Within days, the team stocked the pantry and made it available to members.



The food pantry supports the commander’s strategic priorities by addressing basic needs that directly affect readiness. Access to food helps reduce stress for members and their families, allowing members to remain focused and mission ready.



“You can’t be ready if you’re not full,” Blackthorn said. “Making sure our people have access to food allows them to take care of their families and stay focused on the mission.”



The pantry primarily stocks non-perishable items, such as rice, beans, pasta, canned goods and other shelf-stable foods. Unit leadership, RSG members and community food drives provided donations. With coordination through the first sergeants, members may also access grocery gift cards.



All 624th RSG members and their families may use the pantry. Members pick up items on behalf of their households.



The pantry operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and remains open during Unit Training Assembly weekends. During the week, Blackthorn, first sergeants and full-time staff support operations, while the full team assists on UTA weekends.



Leadership intends to maintain the pantry in the long term. “As long as there’s a need and donations continue, we will keep this food pantry running,” Blackthorn said.



The 624th RSG continues to raise awareness of the pantry through internal communications and social media to ensure members know the resource is available. The initiative reflects the unit’s commitment to caring for Airmen, strengthening resilience and sustaining readiness.