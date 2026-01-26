(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    624th RSG establishes food pantry to support unit members

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Senior Master Sgt. Michael Blackthorn, 624th Regional Support Group material management superintendent, stands with members of the supply team inside the unit’s food pantry at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 624th RSG established the pantry to support unit members and their families facing financial hardship, reinforcing the unit’s commitment to readiness, resilience and taking care of its people.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    VIRIN: 260111-F-MK831-7325
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
