624th RSG establishes food pantry to support unit members

Senior Master Sgt. Michael Blackthorn, 624th Regional Support Group material management superintendent, stands with members of the supply team inside the unit’s food pantry at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 624th RSG established the pantry to support unit members and their families facing financial hardship, reinforcing the unit’s commitment to readiness, resilience and taking care of its people.