Navy Snow Team Departs to Sapporo for 76th Snow Festival

01/29/2026



Navy Snow Team Departs to Sapporo for 76th Annual Snow Festival



Naval Air Facility Misawa Public Affairs



SAPPORO, Japan – Sailors from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa arrived in Sapporo, Japan, Jan. 30, to begin work on a Navy-themed snow sculpture for the 76th annual Sapporo Snow Festival, marking the U.S. Navy’s 41st year of participation.



This year, the NAF Misawa snow team will sculpt a U.S. Navy submarine atop an “America 250” crest, commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding in 1776. The design represents the enduring partnership between the United States and Japan and honors America’s tradition of innovation, strength, and freedom.



The 2026 Navy Snow Team, led by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Robert Guerra, includes a five-person crew: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Fischer, Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Wyatt Rivet, Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Scott Flagg, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mya Howard, and Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Jalil Moorer.



The team plans to complete the sculpture by Feb. 3 and will remain at the festival site through Feb. 8, engaging with visitors and sharing their experiences as U.S. Navy Sailors stationed in Japan. Festivalgoers are encouraged to meet the Sailors, take photos, and learn about the U.S. Navy’s continued partnership with the people of Sapporo and Japan.



In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the snow sculpture also serves as part of the nationwide “America 250” commemoration — a yearlong recognition of the United States’ semiquincentennial. Set to take place throughout 2026, America 250 marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, celebrating the nation’s history, values, and global partnerships. The semiquincentennial initiative underscores the shared ideals of liberty, democracy, and cooperation that continue to unite the U.S. with its allies and friends worldwide.



