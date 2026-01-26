Through fire and ice, Nevada Air Guard footprint touches all seven continents

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber | The Nevada Air National Guard's High Rollers arrive in Antarctica Dec. 18, 2024, to support the annual U.S. military mission in Antarctica. They flew augmented max duty day missions logging over 30 hours in three days. This operation challenges the U.S. military with Antarctica’s extreme and unpredictable environment—the coldest, windiest, and most inhospitable continent on Earth. (Courtesy photo by Terrence K. Smith) see less | View Image Page

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Air National Guard began operating at the southernmost portion of the planet last year and continued its high-paced operations tempo flying C-130 Hercules over fires in North America.

Over the past two years, at least one member of the Nevada Air National Guard has set foot on all seven continents — an uncommon distinction that underscores the organization’s worldwide operational footprint.

In early January 2025, Airmen from the 152nd Airlift Wing returned from Antarctica after completing Operation Deep Freeze, the U.S. military’s annual mission supporting scientific operations alongside penguins and icebergs. Logging more than 30 flight hours in three days, the wing transported 39 passengers and critical cargo to McMurdo Station.

Within days of returning home, the “High Rollers” shifted from ice to fire, supporting the U.S. Forest Service with the Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS).

Wildfires in Los Angeles County sparked one of the largest firefighting responses in U.S. history.

“The rapid transition from polar operations to domestic emergency response over fires underscored the wing’s versatility and ability to operate across the full spectrum of missions,” said Col. Catherine Grush, commander, 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard.

As temperatures climbed later in the year, Nevada Guard airmen again answered the call — this time in Colorado. During nearly two months of summer firefighting operations, MAFFS crews dropped about one million gallons of fire retardant, providing critical aerial support to ground firefighters.

“MAFFS is one of the most impactful domestic operations we execute as a National Guard unit,” said Lt. Col. David McNally, commander, 192nd Airlift Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard. “When communities and our neighbors are threatened by wildfires, our airmen stand ready to respond quickly and deliver meaningful suppression where it’s needed most.”

TOTAL FORCE INTEGRATION

The Nevada Air Guard’s total force integration impact was also seen in its operations supporting the active-duty military at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas.

As recently as Jan. 11 this year, the 232nd Combat Training Squadron, "Sharpshooters," welcomed Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, to Nellis to brief him on the initiatives spearheading cutting edge training, flying, and conducting maintenance operational test (MxOT). Just one integral example: decreasing the time required to refuel and rearm F-35s, enabling faster and increased combat sorties back into the fight.

For the 232nd, which plays a key role in integrated air combat training exercises such as Red Flag, the event reinforced its mission to prepare warfighters for complex, high-end conflict. As part of the Nevada Air National Guard and the 152nd Airlift Wing, the squadron continues to blend innovation and operational excellence in support of the joint force.

DOMESTIC RESPONSE

Nevada Air National Guard mission support elements also responded to multiple state activations throughout the year. During the federal government shutdown, Guard members supported food distribution efforts across the Silver State, delivering more than 134,000 pounds of supplies to communities in need.

In November and during Las Vegas’ annual New Year’s Eve celebration, the 152nd Medical Group provided external triage support for local hospitals, reinforcing civilian medical capacity during large-scale public events in Southern Nevada — an unfortunate reality following the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting that killed 60 and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1, 2017.

“The breadth of missions our airmen executed this year speaks directly to their professionalism and readiness,” Grush said. “Whether operating in the harshest environment on Earth or supporting communities here at home, our team continues to answer the call without hesitation.”

GLOBAL RESPONSE AND PARTNERSHIPS

That reach is further reinforced through numerous overseas training missions in the Philippines, Africa and in U.S. Central Command, along with Nevada’s State Partnership Program relationships with Tonga, Fiji and Samoa.

“Our support to the State Partnership Program directly contributes to Department of War priorities,” Grush said. “By building capable, interoperable partners and strengthening relationships over time, we enhance collective readiness and ensure our forces are prepared to fight and win alongside allies when it matters most.”

In 2023, Nevada expanded its partnership portfolio with the addition of Samoa, joining long-standing partnerships with Tonga, established in 2014, and Fiji, 2018.

Over the past two years, Nevada conducted more than 50 engagements with its Pacific partners, focusing on security cooperation, disaster response preparedness and professional military development. The program is expected to grow in the coming year, supported by an increased budget and experienced leadership, said Lt. Col. Christopher Leroy, director, Nevada State Partnership Program.

“Our mission, ‘Blue Pacific Strategic Partnerships Grounded in Mutual Trust and Respect,’ is not just a slogan; it’s a proven approach that creates familial bonds, deep trust, and enduring collaboration,” Leroy said. “For the Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing, that trust directly translates into mission impact: better access, stronger interoperability, and real-world operational opportunities.”

In 2026, the Nevada National Guard is scheduled to execute more than 30 engagements across all three partner nations, including C-130 flying operations in both Fiji and Tonga — strengthening Nevada’s global reach while improving the Wing’s agility and readiness in the region.

From Antarctica to the Indo-Pacific, and from wildfire response to community support at home, the Nevada Air National Guard’s 2025 story is defined by readiness, adaptability and global engagement — answering the call wherever and whenever it comes.