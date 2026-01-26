(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    State Highway 151 to be restricted to one lane over Keystone Dam

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    TULSA, OK – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today announced that State Highway 151 will be restricted to one lane of traffic over Keystone Dam from Feb.13 through March 9, 2026.

    The lane restriction will support crew safety during soil sampling activities along the dam.

    Traffic will be maintained, but motorists should expect potential delays. Signage will be in place, and drivers are encouraged to plan additional travel time.

    Closures may be subject to change.

    - 30 -

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 13:28
