State Highway 151 to be restricted to one lane over Keystone Dam
TULSA, OK – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today announced that State Highway 151 will be restricted to one lane of traffic over Keystone Dam from Feb.13 through March 9, 2026.
The lane restriction will support crew safety during soil sampling activities along the dam.
Traffic will be maintained, but motorists should expect potential delays. Signage will be in place, and drivers are encouraged to plan additional travel time.
Closures may be subject to change.
