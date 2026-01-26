A Taste of Home, Delivered: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Ships More Than 210,000 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies Overseas

Photo By Zachary Wright | Thin Mints on a mission: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service shipped more than 210,000 boxes of cookies to Europe and the Pacific—helping Girl Scouts from military families stationed overseas provide a sweet taste of home. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Zachary Wright | Thin Mints on a mission: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service shipped more than...... read more read more

DALLAS – For service members and their families overseas, a familiar taste of home arrived in the form of Girl Scout cookies after the Army & Air Force Exchange Service shipped more than 210,000 boxes to military communities abroad.

Councils in more than 45 overseas military communities, including Germany, Italy, Japan and Korea, received cookies in January to sell outside participating Exchange stores. Selling season begins on Jan. 30.

“Supporting military families goes beyond everyday services. It’s about maintaining a sense of normalcy wherever they’re called to serve,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This collaboration allows military children overseas to fully participate in the Scouts program while the community enjoys a sweet taste of home.”

For more than 25 years, the Exchange has supported USA Girl Scouts Overseas (USAGSO) by facilitating the shipment of cookies. Order requests were provided in October, then placed with the vendor’s bakery in Louisville, Kentucky. Cookies were then shipped overseas and delivered to the Exchange’s distribution centers in Germany and South Korea.

For 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Maj. Doraine Pierre-Louis, at Panzer Kaserne in Germany, the collaboration exemplifies how the Exchange takes care of military families stationed overseas.

“I think having Girl Scout cookies builds morale,” Pierre-Louis said. “It is another example that shows what the Exchange does for military communities and our families abroad.”

Kristin Kerekgyarto, Camp Foster community coordinator, said Scouts rely on their earnings to fund badges, campouts and other activities while learning new skills.

“The Girl Scout cookie program encourages girls to become entrepreneurs, meet goals and be social while their manning their booth. As a community, this is really our only fundraiser for the year,” Kerekgyarto said. “Because of the Exchange, we’re able to get the cookies here and sell them at the store. It’s very much appreciated.”

Shoppers may purchase cookies from booths set up in front of participating PXs, BXs and other locations on overseas installations. Shoppers can contact their local Exchange for more information.

-- 30 --

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billionin earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or WrightZ@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/