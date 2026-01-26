SWFLANT Inspires Next-Generation Innovators Using Lessons from “The Tale of Peter Rabbit”

Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 3 Adam Schumacher (left), the Nuclear Weapons Security Officer, and Jeff Chafin (right), a technical writer, answer questions from K-12 students about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-related careers at the Camden County Public Library in Kingsland, Ga., on Jan. 21, 2026. SWFLANT hosts a Storybook STEM series throughout the year, offering K-12 students a unique opportunity to learn basic engineering principles from children’s books and support their understanding on how these lessons apply to real-world Navy science and technology. (U.S. Navy photo provided) see less | View Image Page

How do you stop a very determined rabbit from sneaking into a garden for a snack? And what does that have to do with protecting a nation? On Jan. 21, 2026, local K-12 students discovered the surprising answer at the Camden County Public Library in Kingsland, Georgia, turning a classic storybook tale into a hands-on lesson in naval engineering and security.

The event was part of Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic's (SWFLANT) monthly "Storybook STEM" series, an initiative that connects literature to real-world science and technology. Three SWFLANT security experts, Rob Birke, Adam Schumacher, and Michael Charbonneau, served as special guests, guiding students through various STEM activities.

Birke opened the storybook STEM event with an energetic reading of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit," by Beatrix Potter. As the story unfolded, he asked the young audience to think like engineers. The students pointed out the garden fence in the book and noted it wasn't much of a match to keep out a clever rabbit.

"Throughout the story, I loved to engage the children in discussions about how the fence was a poor deterrent," Birke said. "When you ask, 'What would you have done differently?' you can see the gears start turning. That’s the spark of engineering, and it’s our job to fan that flame."

That spark quickly ignited into a full-blown creative fire. After the story, Schumacher, a warrant officer at SWFLANT, connected the dots from Mr. McGregor’s garden to the global mission of the U.S. Navy.

"Today, you're designing a fence to protect carrots,” he said. “Tomorrow, you could be designing the advanced physical, digital, and cyber security systems that protect our nation's Sailors and submarines. The core principle is the same: identify a problem and engineer a solution. The same ingenuity you're using today is exactly what we need at SWFLANT and across the Navy to keep our country safe."

Schumacher was excited to participate in his first SWFLANT STEM outreach event and has already volunteered to support future events.

"It's heartwarming to see how engaged, excited, and truly remarkable the youth of today are,” he said. “This STEM outreach event reaffirms that our country is in good hands as these children grow into the future leaders and innovators of tomorrow."

With the mission clear, the children were challenged to do what the story couldn’t: design and build a rabbit-proof fence. Armed with popsicle sticks, 3D-printed carrots, and their own boundless ingenuity, the library buzzed with activity. Adding to the collaborative spirit, volunteers from SWFLANT and Trident Refit Facility Kings Bay worked alongside student mentors. In an impressive display of initiative, Felicity Roussakies, a high school senior from FIRST Tech Challenge robotics team 16312, 'Team Sandman,' confidently stepped into a leadership role, orchestrating the activity.

Roussakies not only guided the children, but also directed the adult SWFLANT STEM mentors, ensuring the professionals were positioned to best assist the aspiring K-12 engineers. The results were anything but ordinary – some children engineered intricate barriers, while others designed elaborate traps and even bunkers to secure their crops.

“I loved seeing how the students dove into the fence‑building challenge – their curiosity, teamwork, and excitement made the entire experience energizing and reaffirmed the value of STEM outreach in sparking young minds,” Jeff Chafin said, a SWFLANT technical writer and event volunteer.

The event wrapped up with a lively question and answer session, where the kids shared their ideas and observations. There were several excited voices in the room talking about decoys, cameras, sensors, and even electric fences, demonstrating how a simple story about a rabbit can unlock engineering lessons related to modern security.

SWFLANT's Storybook STEM events are a testament to the power of community partnership and the command's outstanding effort in promoting STEM careers. The library children specialist, Emilee Long, expressed her appreciation for events like these.

"I love that SWFLANT's Storybook STEM initiative incorporates STEM concepts, quality literature, and real-world application,” she said. “Through these programs, the children realize that you are never too old for a story and never too young to get into STEM. By making complex concepts accessible and fun, they are not just reading stories – they are inspiring the next generation of innovators and engineers, one rabbit-proof fence at a time.”

As one library staff member put it: “We always look forward to SWFLANT coming to our library as the kids and parents always have a great time. Our partnership really helps us bring hands-on STEM to the community.”

SWFLANT is one of two sites responsible for the Navy’s strategic assets. Its mission is to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence to Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. The command also supports the reconfigured guided missile submarines, which carry Tomahawk cruise missiles.