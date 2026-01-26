MARINE DEPOT MAINTENANCE COMMAND (MDMC) AND MADEHERE K.K ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR ADVANCED MANUFACTURING AND SUSTAINMENT IN THE INDO-PACIFIC

Courtesy Photo | During the Trident Warrior Military exercise in August 2025, the Digital Manufacturing Exchange team demonstrated capabilities by connecting to the Japanese industrial base to print a part in real-time. MadeHere K.K and Marine Depot Maintenance Command employees are pictured here with the produced part. Pictured from left to right are MadeHere K.K. employees Natsuki Goto, Toshihiro Noguchi, Hasabe Yuuki, Hibiki Ohashi, Naruhisa Nakamura, Nakano Yuta, Tohma Takeda, Michael Nelson, Alexander Devore, Kim Joonkyoung, Justin Lach, and Dylan Murphy. Pictured in the front row, from right to left, are Harry Bailey, MDMC PPA Plant Manager, and David Anderson, Director of Operations, MDMC. (U.S. Marine Corps Courtesy Asset) see less | View Image Page

The United States Marine Corps’ Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC) has entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with MadeHere K.K to strengthen advanced manufacturing, co-production, and sustainment capabilities in support of Marine Corps operations across the Indo-Pacific region.

The partnership focuses on addressing obsolescence and long-lead part challenges through advanced manufacturing solutions, enhancing operational readiness and supply chain resilience for U.S. and partner forces operating forward. MadeHere K.K specializes in a range of advanced manufacturing services, including metal and resin additive manufacturing, carbon-fiber reinforced plastic processing, machining and CNC operations, injection molding, cold forming, and surface finishing.

Under the terms of the partnership, established in accordance with 10 U.S.C. § 2474, MDMC, designated as a Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence, will provide mission-aligned manufacturing, engineering, and depot-level support services to MadeHere K.K. This collaboration enables co-production of critical components and leverages MDMC’s additive and subtractive manufacturing expertise to meet emerging sustainment requirements within the Indo-Pacific theater.

During the U.S. Navy’s Trident Warrior 2025 exercise, which tests emerging technologies, MadeHere K.K demonstrated the ability to connect the Japanese industrial base with the Department of War’s Digital Manufacturing Exchange (DMX). This involvement proved that the DMX can successfully interface with critical advanced manufacturing partners to support forward-deployed military operations. The DMX is an initiative led in partnership by MDMC and the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Materiel Readiness.

“Our collaboration with MadeHere K.K directly enhances our ability to overcome critical sustainment challenges with speed and precision," stated David Anderson, Director of Operations, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, "This effort expands our advanced manufacturing footprint, preserves vital maintenance skills, and most importantly, guarantees that Marines on the front lines have the materiel advantage."

"This strategic partnership with MDMC marks an important milestone in connecting the Japanese industrial base with U.S. sustainment needs. We are fully committed to delivering innovative, high-quality manufacturing solutions that enhance supply chain resiliency, operational readiness, and preserve critical skills in INDOPACOM to provide Marines with the decisive materiel advantage they deserve." commented Alexander De Vore, CEO of MadeHere K.K

The agreement establishes a framework for reimbursable task-based support, allowing MadeHere K.K to access MDMC’s infrastructure, technical expertise, and workforce in support of Marine Corps sustainment needs. The partnership also supports skill retention and workforce development at MDMC while increasing utilization of its manufacturing and engineering capabilities.

This Public-Private Partnership reflects MDMC’s long-term commitment to resilient logistics, modernized depot operations, and innovative sustainment solutions that support III Marine Expeditionary Force and broader Indo-Pacific mission requirements.