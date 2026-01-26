Digital Manufacturing Exchange demonstrates capabilities by connecting to the Japanese industrial base during Trident Warrior 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During the Trident Warrior Military exercise in August 2025, the Digital Manufacturing Exchange team demonstrated capabilities by connecting to the Japanese industrial base to print a part in real-time. MadeHere K.K and Marine Depot Maintenance Command employees are pictured here with the produced part.

Pictured from left to right are MadeHere K.K. employees Natsuki Goto, Toshihiro Noguchi, Hasabe Yuuki, Hibiki Ohashi, Naruhisa Nakamura, Nakano Yuta, Tohma Takeda, Michael Nelson, Alexander Devore, Kim Joonkyoung, Justin Lach, and Dylan Murphy. Pictured in the front row, from right to left, are Harry Bailey, MDMC PPA Plant Manager, and David Anderson, Director of Operations, MDMC. (U.S. Marine Corps Courtesy Asset)