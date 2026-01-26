The Army and AMTEC unveil new production line and testing range in Wisconsin

Photo By Eric Kowal | JANESVILLE, WI — In the latest effort to modernize the Defense Industrial Base...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | JANESVILLE, WI — In the latest effort to modernize the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), the Army has partnered with AMTEC Corporation to open a new 40mm grenade production line and test range at AMTEC’s Janesville, WI facility. This is another milestone in the Army’s ongoing campaign of industrial expansion and modernization of munitions production for the Joint force. see less | View Image Page

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on January 22 with Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition and Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal, Mr. Mark Nielsen, Veterans and Military Affairs Constituent Services Representative for Wisconsin Senator Ronald Johnson, and Ms. Susie Liston, District Director for Wisconsin Congressman Bryan Steil in attendance. Following the ribbon cutting, AMTEC executives walked the guests through the capabilities of the new line as they toured the production facility and the test range.



The grand opening of AMTEC’s new indoor 200m test range and the 72,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that houses the new, state-of-the-art 40mm M918E2 production line is the latest in a string of new facilities coming online as the Army continues to increase munitions production capacity and safety through modernization. The Army has invested $21M to open the new production line.



“The new line brings much-needed automation and flexibility as the manufacturing process shifts from a highly artisan process to an automated, high-volume production process,” said Reim.



“Since 2022, $5.5B has been pushed into the DIB making it the largest investment in infrastructure and munitions production since World War II. This is the 11th new facility that the Army has stood up demonstrating our commitment to increasing production capacity, modernizing equipment and facilities, and improving safety and efficiency by deploying advanced manufacturing technologies.”



The M918E2 High Velocity Target Practice – Day Night Thermal (HV TP-DNT) cartridge provides Warfighters with a safer and more reliable cartridge that allows them the ability to maneuver during training in more realistic “Train as they Fight” scenarios. The new training cartridge is non-dud producing, meaning troops can now safely move across areas that once posed an unexploded ordnance (UXO) hazard. It also provides a day, night, and thermal visible impact signature that can be seen by the unaided eye, and thermal and night vision sights.



AMTEC will also realize cost savings and efficiency improvements with their new on-site test range. Previously, the company tested rounds at a nearby police test range, which required expensive satellite tasking and protection.



The new test range accommodates the MK19, M203, and M320 weapon system platforms familiar to the 40mm portfolio. The test range will enhance precision testing capabilities for medium-caliber munitions, supporting quality assurance, rapid prototyping, and delivery of reliable munitions to U.S. Army and international allies.



“This investment provides a trifecta for the Army: advanced manufacturing capability, safety, and a modernized round that allows units to train as they fight,” said Reim.



A subsidiary of National Defense Corporation, AMTEC serves as the Department of War's prime contractor for 40mm grenade ammunition and fuzing systems. AMTEC is a long-time partner and the largest manufacturer of 40mm ammunition in the world.