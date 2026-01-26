MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Eric C. Wooley

Photo By Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eric C. Wooley, left, training noncommissioned officer in charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, conducts an inventory check on Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, January 26, 2026. Wooley was awarded the MCAS New River Go-Getter award for the month of January. Wooley is responsible for planning, coordination and executing training and operational activities within his unit as the S-3 NCOIC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eric C. Wooley, the training noncommissioned officer in charge for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, has been recognized as the MCAS New River Go-Getter for January 2026.

A native of Hoover, Alabama, Wooley’s journey to the Marine Corps was inspired by his father.

Wooley’s father served in the Marine Corps from 1982 to 1990, and his example of service and discipline left a lasting impression. Following his footsteps, Wooley enlisted in 2020, determined to build a career rooted in the same values of commitment and leadership that shaped his upbringing.

Since joining the Marine Corps, Wooley has distinguished himself within his unit by taking on critical leadership roles. He currently serves as the training noncommissioned officer in charge for his unit. As training NCOIC, he oversees all unit-sponsored Physical Fitness Tests and Combat Fitness Tests, as well as height and weight standards, playing a key role in maintaining the physical readiness and accountability of the unit. His attention to detail and commitment to standards directly contribute to the operational effectiveness of the squadron.

Wooley is responsible for the planning, coordination and execution of training and operational activities. In addition to his primary duties, he serves as the unit’s formal school’s manager, where he registers Marines for professional military education and follow-on military occupational specialty schools, ensuring the unit’s Marines remain competitive and career ready.

“He pinned Corporal last mid-summer and ever since then he has been running as the acting staff noncommissioned officer in charge for the units training division,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Bradtmueller, training chief, H&HS. “He’s a fire and forget weapon. I give him a task, and I don’t need to follow up with him because he will bring me the updates as they come.”

Wooley completed six years as an infantry rifleman before changing specialists and becoming an amphibious combat vehicle technician. The transition reflects his desire to continue growing professionally and expanding his technical expertise in support of future Marine Corps missions.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Wooley is a husband and father of three. He and his wife have a 6-year-old daughter, a 2-year-old son and a 10-month-old daughter. Balancing the demands of Marine Corps service with family life remains a central focus for him as he continues his career.

“My ambitions in the Marine Corps aren’t just about rank and ribbons anymore,” said Wooley. “It’s about building a career I can be proud of while still being the husband and father that my wife and three kids deserve. Showing them that hard work, sacrifice and love for family can all exist in the same uniform.”

Through his consistent work ethic and leadership, Wooley exemplifies what it means to be a Go-Getter Marine, continually seeking ways to improve the unit and support mission success.