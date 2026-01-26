'Carrying this nation forward': Fort Rucker connects with community for JROTC competition

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Alabama high school JROTC junior cadets compete in the inaugural Above the Best JROTC Drill Meet at Fort Rucker on Jan. 24. see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala.--Nine high school JROTC programs from across Alabama competed in the inaugural Above the Best JROTC Drill Meet at Fort Rucker on Jan. 24, an event hosted by the post’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program and fully supported by community volunteers.

The competition featured unarmed and armed regulation, color guard, exhibition, academic, and physical fitness categories. Stanhope Elmore High School secured first place in the overall team awards, with Greenville High School taking second and Wetumpka High School placing third.

Jonathan Marsh, Army Veteran and volunteer with Enterprise VFW, was an integral voice in bringing the event to Fort Rucker. The idea began when he retired out of Fort Rucker a year ago and his son, simultaneously, joined the Enterprise High School JROTC team.

“Military life is hard, without question,” Marsh said. “But it’s exceptionally hard on the kids. My son tried out for JROTC, found his place at this big school, found a team, and I saw how it was helping shape him positively. It became a connection point for us.”

While volunteering with the VFW, Marsh was appointed to the youth activities officer which sparked an idea. “We were helping support the JROTC teams from Enterprise, Daleville, and New Brockton. I realized that even when we retire, our goal should be to never hang the uniform up and forget about what we have done wearing it. Our goal is to continue to mentor, and to lead the new generation even if it’s not joining the military.”

According to Marsh, it doesn’t matter what their outcome is after their time with JROTC in high school.

“Whether these kids go the civilian sector, or if they go to the military, the fact that they're wearing this uniform, they know just a little bit about what it represents. That is what's going to carry this nation forward,” said Marsh. “But it starts with us working together as a community, it’s what our country needs right now.”

Bringing the event to Fort Rucker for the first time was intended to open the eyes of junior cadets that had never been on a military installation before. Marsh said that he was really happy with how it all came together, still leaving room for improvements for the following years to come. “We really got to highlight what Fort Rucker is,” Marsh said. “And the people that are here, for the entire state of Alabama.”

According to Marsh, the best part of the event was seeing his son take first in his solo competition.

“That was a proud moment for me as Dad,” Marsh said. “But honestly, just walking around and looking at these kids and what they get to see, their eyes open, just like ‘wow, I'm on a military base,’ it’s invigorating. Knowing that I had a small part in it, just makes me feel like I’m purposeful again.”

Before the awards were presented, Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, praised the junior cadets for their commitment to discipline and volunteerism.

"It's great to see the next generation of Americans that are thinking about what they want to do later in life," Gill said. "Your volunteerism to join your JROTC programs, learn some of the disciplines of what military life might be like, is truly heartwarming for all of us here."

After a show of hands revealed that many cadets had already enlisted, Gill mentioned that the qualities on display aligned with Army values. He said that the leadership skills acquired are invaluable, regardless of a person's ultimate career path.

"Leadership in any capacity is challenging," he said. "You have to make hard, sometimes unpopular decisions, based off of what you know is the right thing to do."

Gill assured the cadets that these traits will "apply to the rest of your life, whether you decide to join the military or whether you're out there working in commercial industry."

He framed any nervousness about committing to service as a positive.

"The fact that you're nervous means that you care about being a member of that team and you don't want to let the team down," he said. "That's exactly what we saw today... that level of commitment, volunteerism, training, and precision."

Gill extended his gratitude to the event organizers and active-duty volunteers for their investment in the nation's youth.

“We are super proud that we were able to host this right here at the home of Army Aviation, Fort Rucker," he said, "and proud of each of you for what you did out here today.”