Date Taken: 01.24.2026 Date Posted: 01.27.2026 11:32 Photo ID: 9494581 VIRIN: 260124-A-SR274-1508 Resolution: 5645x3763 Size: 4.81 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 'Carrying this nation forward': Fort Rucker connects with community for JROTC competition [Image 9 of 9], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.