Modernization in Motion: Navy Tears Down Aging Barracks in Naples

Courtesy Photo | NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 22, 2026) – From left, Cmdr. John Parizek, public works officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples; Capt. John Randazzo, commanding officer, NSA Naples; and Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), pose for a group photo during a ceremony marking the start of demolition a six-story barracks. The $5.3 million project will remove the 1990s-era building, with completion scheduled for summer 2026. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Jessica Morelli-Good)

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central began demolishing a six-story barracks aboard Naval Support Activity Naples Jan. 22, 2026.



The $5.3 million project will remove the 1990-era building with a completion scheduled for this summer.

The building was no longer in use after housing for unaccompanied Sailors was consolidated at the installation's support site, about 14 miles away.



“Today marks the start of progress and renewal, but it's an effort backed by years of careful planning and coordination,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mike Pollard, resident officer in charge of construction for Naples. “To get to this point, we had to complete several enabling projects, including relocating the nearby mobile coffee bar and decommissioning critical antennas, which were successfully replaced to ensure no loss of operational capability.”



The project highlights NAVFACs shared mission to modernize shore infrastructure and ensure facilities meet the needs of modern naval operations support.



“This demolition is a perfect example of our core mission,” said Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “We work together to manage our facilities, remove aging infrastructure, and pave the way for modernization that directly supports our warfighters.”



Future development of the cleared site remains under discussion.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central commands to enable Fleet and joint force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum.



For updates or coverage opportunities, email [NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil](mailto:NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil)