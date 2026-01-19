(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Modernization in Motion: Navy Tears Down Aging Barracks in Naples

    Modernization in Motion: Navy Tears Down Aging Barracks in Naples

    Courtesy Photo | NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 22, 2026) – From left, Cmdr. John Parizek, public works officer,...... read more read more

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.26.2026

    Story by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Modernization in Motion: Navy Tears Down Aging Barracks in Naples
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central began demolishing a six-story barracks aboard Naval Support Activity Naples Jan. 22, 2026.

    The $5.3 million project will remove the 1990-era building with a completion scheduled for this summer.
    The building was no longer in use after housing for unaccompanied Sailors was consolidated at the installation's support site, about 14 miles away.

    “Today marks the start of progress and renewal, but it's an effort backed by years of careful planning and coordination,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mike Pollard, resident officer in charge of construction for Naples. “To get to this point, we had to complete several enabling projects, including relocating the nearby mobile coffee bar and decommissioning critical antennas, which were successfully replaced to ensure no loss of operational capability.”

    The project highlights NAVFACs shared mission to modernize shore infrastructure and ensure facilities meet the needs of modern naval operations support.

    “This demolition is a perfect example of our core mission,” said Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “We work together to manage our facilities, remove aging infrastructure, and pave the way for modernization that directly supports our warfighters.”

    Future development of the cleared site remains under discussion.

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central commands to enable Fleet and joint force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum.

    For updates or coverage opportunities, email [NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil](mailto:NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 02:06
    Story ID: 556844
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modernization in Motion: Navy Tears Down Aging Barracks in Naples, by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Modernization in Motion: Navy Tears Down Aging Barracks in Naples
    Modernization in Motion: Navy Tears Down Aging Barracks in Naples

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nsa-naples
    navfac-eurafcent
    shore-facilities
    naval-facilities-engineering-command-navfac
    defense-infrastructure
    lifecycle-technical-solutions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version