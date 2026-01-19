(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Modernization in Motion: Navy Tears Down Aging Barracks in Naples

    Modernization in Motion: Navy Tears Down Aging Barracks in Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.21.2026

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 22, 2026) – From left, Cmdr. John Parizek, public works officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples; Capt. John Randazzo, commanding officer, NSA Naples; and Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), pose for a group photo during a ceremony marking the start of demolition a six-story barracks. The $5.3 million project will remove the 1990s-era building, with completion scheduled for summer 2026. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Jessica Morelli-Good)

    Modernization in Motion: Navy Tears Down Aging Barracks in Naples
    Modernization in Motion: Navy Tears Down Aging Barracks in Naples

