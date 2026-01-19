RELEASE OF THE DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT AND FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FOR THE KEYSTONE DAM AND RESERVOIR MASTER PLAN SUPPLEMENT CREEK, OSAGE, PAWNEE, PAYNE, AND TULSA COUNTIES, OKLAHOMA Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District released the draft supplement to the Keystone Lake Master Plan, Jan. 26, 2026. The 15-day public comment period for the supplement begins, Jan. 26 and ends Feb. 9, 2026.



Draft documents are available with the Public Notice at https://swt.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/4389917/public-notice-release-of-the-draft-environmental-assessment-and-finding-of-no-s/.



Comments must be submitted in writing and may be sent electronically or by U.S. Postal Service.

Email comments to David.C.Hilburn@usace.army.mil.



Comments may be submitted by U.S. Post to Mr. Craig Hilburn, Wildlife Biologist, 700 W. Capitol Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72201



The Master Plan is the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all project recreation, natural, and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resources project.



Revision of the Master Plan will not address in detail the technical operational aspects of the reservoir related to the water supply or flood risk management missions of the project.