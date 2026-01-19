From Woodbury to the World: Navy Program Helps Young Minnesotans Turn Plans Into Purpose

WOODBURY, Minn., Jan. 20, 2026 — On a typical Friday night in Woodbury, the glow from high school stadium lights competes with the neon signs of restaurants filled with families and friends. Conversations drift from homework and weekend plans to bigger questions; what comes after graduation, how to pay for college, and what kind of future waits beyond the city limits. For some young people in the east metro, the answer is already taking shape through the U.S. Navy’s Delayed Entry Program, commonly known as DEP. “As a Navy recruiter serving the Woodbury area, I often explain DEP the same way: It’s not a pause button. It’s a runway,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Anthony Nemo, Woodbury, Minn., native and recruiter in charge at Navy Recruiting Station Woodbury. “The Delayed Entry Program bridges the gap between enlistment and the day a recruit ships out to boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois,” Nemo added. “That period can last a few weeks or up to a year, depending on school schedules, job availability and personal timelines.” During that time, participants are referred to as “Future Sailors,” a title meant to reflect both commitment and potential. “DEP allows individuals to finish high school, maintain jobs and stay close to family while beginning the transition from civilian life to military service,” said Chief Navy Counselor Jason Diedalis, leading chief petty officer that oversees five navy recruiting stations. “Recruiters use that time to guide Future Sailors through physical training, navy customs and expectations, and administrative preparation, all designed to ease the transition into boot camp. “It’s like preseason before the regular season starts,” said Nemo about what he tells parents who express worry about their sons or daughters jumping in too fast. “No one shows up to the big game without practice.” The process begins at the Military Entrance Processing Station, or MEPS, where applicants complete medical exams and aptitude testing. Once qualified, they select a Navy job, take the oath of enlistment and officially enter DEP. From there, expectations are clear but manageable. “After entering DEP Future Sailors attend scheduled meetings, participate in group workouts, learn rank structure and navy core values, and remain accountable to physical and personal standards,” said Nemo. “They are expected to stay out of legal trouble, maintain medical eligibility and continue progressing toward graduation or career goals.” For many, the structure makes a difference. “Joining the Navy has always been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember,” said Ethan Ladwig, senior at Ellsworth High School. “DEP is preparing me with the proper knowledge and going into basic training so I know the Sailors’ Creed and the General Orders. This will allow me to focus on other aspects of becoming a Sailor while in basic training.” For others, DEP provides reassurance not just for recruits but for their families. “With my mom being a Navy veteran, and the information I receive at the DEP meetings, helps me understand the expectations before I arrive,” said Anabel Mask., another Future Sailor preparing to ship out this year and senior at Woodbury High School. “From the training and information that is provided by the recruiters, it provides a sense of reassurance helping ease tensions or nervousness that may arise.” When asked on reasons why Future Sailors Mask and Ladwig are choosing to join the Navy, they both echoed the same sentiment. That it will provide them a direction and foundation for success that they can use and build upon that will carry with them the rest of their life. Navy leadership says the program plays a critical role in readiness and long-term success. “The Delayed Entry Program is where civilians begin their transformation into Sailors,” said Senior Chief Navy Counselor Ryan Schlotfeld, chief recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains. “DEP builds discipline, confidence and accountability before boot camp ever starts. Recruits who arrive prepared adapt faster and set a stronger foundation for their Navy careers.” Beyond preparation, recruiters say DEP helps young adults see the Navy as more than a short-term decision. Enlisted Sailors receive paid technical training, steady income, health care and education benefits, including tuition assistance and the GI Bill. Career paths span fields such as aviation, cyber, engineering, health care and logistics, often with opportunities for global travel. For families weighing the decision alongside their children, DEP offers time. Time to ask questions, understand the commitment and see the plan come together. “From Woodbury, and neighboring communities, recruiters have watched Future Sailors leave for boot camp and return home transformed; more confident, more focused and more certain of their direction,” said Schlotfeld. “DEP does not rush that change, it prepares it.” And when ship day arrives, those Future Sailors step forward not wondering if they are ready, but knowing they are, because the journey from Woodbury to the world began long before they boarded the bus. For more information about becoming a Navy Sailor, you can visit http://www.navy.com, visit your local recruiting station, or, if you are in the below listed states, call 612-305-8551. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP).