Aircraft Instrumentation Division's Rich History Guides its Integration with Naval Test Wing Atlantic

Aircraft Instrumentation integrates with Naval Test Wing Atlantic

After more than 25 years as a cornerstone of NAWCAD, the Aircraft Instrumentation Division (AID), was realigned under Naval Test Wing Atlantic (NTWL) in October 2025.

This integration formally embeds AID’s technical experts within NTWL’s T&E Management for Programs & Operations (TEMPO) Department, creating a more cohesive and efficient flight test enterprise. The move is designed to streamline communication, enhance collaboration between instrumentation teams and test squadrons, and accelerate workforce development.

“This alignment will foster stronger relationships and complete transparency,” said Chris Beck, former AID Division Head. “It also unlocks access to a broader range of projects and resources, enriching the learning experiences of our personnel.”

The new structure is a direct application of NAWCAD Forward principles. AID transitioned from a six-branch division to a leaner, more integrated model. The Division will be consolidated into three new branches, with other sections embedding directly with NTWL’s flight test squadrons—VX-20, VX-23, HX-21, and UX-24—under the Resources & Operations Division led by Craig Merriman.

While AID has long received most of its work from NTWL, this move formalizes that partnership. “This brings the instrumentation teams directly into our testing organization,” explained Eric Fallabel, NTWL Executive Director. “It will streamline the entire process and ensure we are all aligned on test requirements and schedules from the very beginning.”

Ultimately, the realignment strengthens NAWCAD’s ability to meet the Navy’s complex flight test needs and deliver critical capabilities to the warfighter.

A History of Aircraft Instrumentation at NAS Patuxent River

Aircraft instrumentation has undergone a significant evolution, particularly within naval flight-testing. This evolution is illustrated by the pivotal role of the Aircraft Instrumentation Division (AID) at NAS Patuxent River and the concurrent advancements in instrumentation technology that have shaped AID's capabilities over the decades.

What is aircraft instrumentation?

Aircraft instrumentation encompasses the sensors, data acquisition systems, and related equipment installed on aircraft to measure parameters like strain, acceleration, pressure, airspeed, engine performance, and environmental conditions during flight.

Instrumentation is crucial because it transforms flight testing from subjective observation to a quantitative, data-driven process, enabling objective evaluation of aircraft performance, identification of potential safety hazards through real-time monitoring, verification of design requirements, diagnosis of problems, and ultimately, the improvement of aircraft designs, reliability, and safety.

The Era of Progress in Aircraft Instrumentation

According to Stephen Joiner (Air & Space Magazine, November 2013), early flight testing relied heavily on observation and manual data recording using basic instruments like airspeed indicators and altimeters, providing limited detailed data. However, the period from the 1920s to the 1950s saw significant progress. Key innovations included the invention and use of strain gages, accelerometers, pressure transducers, and early oscillographs and recorders. Telemetry emerged as a distinct technology between the 1920s and 1930s, with the earliest recorded use in rocketry by Robert Goddard in 1935. This progress was further driven by the rapid advancements in aviation and the need to remotely monitor aircraft systems for safety and performance.

The onset of World War II highlighted the increasing importance of aircraft and aircraft testing to the Navy, leading to the construction of Naval Air Station Patuxent River (NAS Pax). In the summer of 1943, flight test and aircraft experimental and developmental squadrons from Anacostia, along with the Aircraft Armament unit from Norfolk, relocated their operations to the newly built NAS Pax. By the end of 1944, Pax housed five distinct testing units: the Flight Test Division, Tactical Test Division, Radio Test Division (later renamed Electronic Test Division), Armament Test Division, and the Accelerated Field Service Test Unit (later renamed Service Test Division). In June of 1945, the leadership of these five divisions stood up a tenant command at Pax, the Naval Air Test Center (NATC), as detailed by Bob Tourville in an October 2016 blog post.

The 1940s and 1950s witnessed rapid progress in aircraft and electronics, coupled with a growing need for detailed flight test data. This drove significant advancements in testing technology and the infrastructure of test ranges. The use of telemetry, crucial for transmitting flight data, was further accelerated by World War II and the development of missiles (The History of Aerospace Telemetry). Consequently, test ranges were upgraded with sophisticated systems, including telemetry receivers, radar tracking stations, optical tracking systems, and advanced recording equipment. Information regarding the upgrading of flight test ranges can be found in Chapter III, Section 2 of The 6555th by Mark C. Cleary.

To standardize practices and share resources across U.S. test, training, and operational ranges, the Range Commander's Council (RCC) was formed. According to long-time employee and instrumentation expert, Brian Keating, the RCC has been comprised of instrumentation and range operations experts originally from NATC and other Department of Defense (DOD) ranges for more than seven decades, working collaboratively to solve common problems and improve efficiency.

NATC Technical Support Division

In 1967, the Technical Support Division (TSD) was formed under NATC and subdivided into five divisions including the Chesapeake Test Range, Magnetic Tape and Telemetry, Data Acquisition Branch, Laboratory Services, and the Research and Technology Group. In 1968, the introduction of automation at NATC's data processing led to the creation of the Computer Services Division. An article in Air Time, Volume II, Issue 4, titled “The Mission: Yesterday and today,” mentions the data processing development and Ray Faulstich, a retired instrumentation engineer from Pax, corroborated this timeline of events.

The space race between the USA and USSR helped drive major changes in instrumentation. The NASA Apollo program relied heavily on telemetry for spacecraft systems, astronaut health, and environmental conditions (The History of Aerospace Telemetry). In naval flight test, electronic and photo/optical systems were installed for data acquisition and to support engine flying qualities, weapon delivery systems, and store separation evaluations. In addition to photo/optical equipment, other components for test instrumentation included transducers, signal processors, magnetic tape recorders, microprocessors, time code generators, transmitters, receivers, and antennas.

Analog telemetry utilized P-band frequencies with 7 or 9 coil helical antennas on the ground and often employed Frequency Modulation (FM) for the continuous monitoring of critical parameters. As technology evolved, particularly with the introduction of microelectronics, computers, and multiplexing systems, the scope of flight testing expanded significantly from 15-20 flight measurands to thousands of measurements by the 1970s. This expansion was facilitated by the utilization of Pulse Code Modulation (PCM), which allowed for more accurate and reliable data transmission over longer distances. Following a 1970 mandate for Ultra High Frequency (UHF) conversion across all ranges, the NATC became the first in the country to operate using L- and S-band frequencies (Faulstich).

In 1975, NATC reorganized to become NAVAIR's primary development testing site, replacing functional test divisions with directorates focused on evaluating naval aircraft by type and mission. Key support functions like Computer Services and Technical Support remained unchanged during this restructuring, according to the Patuxent River Complex Integrated Management Plan, dated September 2004.

By the late 1970s, data could be processed simultaneously with more than one project using the Real-time Telemetry Processing System, the most advanced telemetry processing system of the day as noted in the Technical Support Review from 1981. But, even with these advancements, a large percentage of data collection was on-board tape recording with only a small percentage using telemetry (Faulstich).

Before TSD began employing skilled technicians in mechanical design and fabrication in the late 1970s, airframe manufacturers like Ling-Temco-Vought (LTV), Boeing Vertol, Sikorsky, and Grumman commonly designed and produced their own aircraft instrumentation. TSD’s technicians provided support for instrumentation installation and the development of prototype devices. Engineering documentation covered standard designs, including instrumentation pods, ordnance hardware, and flight test air data booms. All fabrication and engineering activities were centralized in one building, with satellite metal shops at hangar sites around base for rapid aircraft installation (Faulstich).

To support evolving instrumentation needs and growing data complexity, TSD required experts in computer languages and real-time technology. The Research and Technology Group (RTG) provided this expertise by solving unique data handling problems and developing specialized instrumentation systems. RTG served as authorities in creating systems like airborne microprocessors and provided prototyping capabilities including a high-speed circuit board etching machine that could create a 10x10 circuit board in under 5-minutes (Technical Support Review).

NATC Range Directorate

The 1980s saw a revolution in aircraft instrumentation and testing, driven by the shift to digital technology. Analog systems were replaced by Electronic Flight Instrument Systems and digital engine controls, enabling more accurate data processing and improved integration. Enhanced sensors and data acquisition systems allowed for real-time analysis during flight tests, aided by advancements in telemetry, GPS integration (aerospace.org), and automated procedures. These improvements led to more reliable aircraft systems, improved diagnostics, and reduced maintenance costs, laying the groundwork for more sophisticated instrumentation and testing of modern aviation. Tim Evans described this revolution in instrumentation in his abstract titled, FTIEs: The Instrumentation of Safety.

In 1983, the Advanced Systems Group (ASG) was formed to address the limitations of available commercial hardware for naval aircraft instrumentation as noted by Mark Long in an Air Time article titled “Unique Solutions to Unique Problems.” ASG, which is still very active today, provides unique telemetry solutions, technical expertise, and standards development leadership, contributing to improved product quality, reduced costs, and faster technology integration for various aircraft programs.

TSD underwent a series of changes culminating in its renaming to the Range Directorate in 1985. Prior to this renaming, the following units had also been reorganized: the Data Acquisition Branch became Airborne Instrumentation and Magnetic Tape and Telemetry became the Telemetry Data Systems. More about the Range Directorate is detailed in the September 30, 1985 issue of Range Review.

A Decade of Consolidation

Consolidation and refinement of digital technology in aircraft instrumentation and testing characterized the 1990s. The focus shifted towards integrating and optimizing existing technologies, improving data analysis capabilities, and exploring new techniques for structural health monitoring. The widespread adoption of GPS and the development of more sophisticated simulation environments further enhanced flight-testing capabilities and contributed to improved aircraft performance, safety, and reliability, paving the way for the highly integrated and complex systems used in modern aircraft today.

In addition to refinement of instrumentation, January 1992 saw the standup of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) at Pax beginning its role as the Navy’s full spectrum research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support center for air platforms. The next year, NAVAIR began realigning the organization according to competencies.

In 1995, the Base Realignment and Closure Commission (BRAC) and NAWCAD combined and relocated the Naval Air Development Center (NADC), Warminster, Pennsylvania, Naval Air Engineering Center (NAEC), Lakehurst, New Jersey, Naval Air Propulsion Center, Trenton, New Jersey, and the Naval Avionics Center, Indianapolis, to NAWCAD at Pax. The Patuxent River Complex Integrated Management Plan details this consolidation effort.

In the mid-1990s, Test Article Preparation (TAP) was formed under the Range Directorate, part of the AIR 5.0 Test and Evaluation Competency, which included the Aircraft Instrumentation Division. Then, in 1997, another renaming occurred, and the Range Directorate became Atlantic Ranges & Facilities.

The 2004 Restructuring: A Response to BRAC

In the early 2000s, NAWCAD underwent major transformations prompted by a series of base realignments and closures. This environment demanded increased efficiency and the elimination of waste. Atlantic Ranges & Facilities spearheaded an initiative to transform into a leaner organization through process and structural improvements with the goal of enhancing the Navy's capabilities without negatively impacting the workforce.

This led to the formation of the Range Department (Code 5.2) which consolidated air, land, and sea ranges across the country into a unified NAVAIR Test & Evaluation Ranges. This included the Sea Range at Point Mugu, the Land Range and Electronic Combat Range at China Lake, the Atlantic Test Ranges at Pax River, and TAP became Air Vehicle Modification and Instrumentation (AVMI) aligning competencies from both coasts.

The Birth of AVMI

The newly established AVMI assumed responsibility for the complete lifecycle of flight test instrumentation, encompassing designing, configuring, installing, calibrating, and modifying aircraft, weapons, and engines for flight tests. Central to this new department was the integration of electrical/mechanical design and engineering, fabrication, and rapid prototyping capabilities within a single organization, enabling faster responses to customer needs and streamlined workflows. To ensure the quality of data provided for flight tests, the Technical Review Board (TRB) was developed. The TRB provides thorough technical reviews of project estimates, system designs, and proposed technical approaches, ensuring technical rigor and identity of potential issues early in the process. As reported in the 2004 Air Time article, "AI Develops In-House Training Plan & Review Process," the development of the TRB is explained.

Improvements in aircraft instrumentation and testing were driven by a desire for greater efficiency, automation, connectivity, and safety. The shift towards network-centric avionics, the proliferation of MEMS sensors, or Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems sensors, and the development of advanced simulation and testing techniques all contributed to improved aircraft performance, reliability, and security. The growing emphasis on cybersecurity and structural health monitoring reflected the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of modern aircraft systems. This period paved the way for the even more sophisticated and data-driven approaches that characterize the current state of aircraft instrumentation and testing.

Current Advancements in Aircraft Instrumentation

The emergence of network-based telemetry, solid-state data mining, and on-demand system reconfiguration have enabled enhancements to real-time analysis, efficiency, and effectiveness in flight testing, thereby ensuring the delivery of decision-quality data to support the warfighter.

In early 2017, design and production of mechanical instrumentation split from AVMI’s Aircraft Prototype Systems Division (APSD) and was integrated directly under AID which led to the standup of the Mechanical Instrumentation Branch. AID implemented Administrative, Program, and Technical Standard Operating Procedures to govern the new branch's processes and workflow.

Mission Alignment

The transition to a Mission Aligned Organization (MAO) occurred in spring 2019 to accelerate capability delivery and significantly improve the material readiness of Naval Aviation. In 2020, the Prototyping, Instrumentation & Experimentation (PIE) Department replaced the former AVMI. PIE, now part of NAWCAD’s Digital Analytics Infrastructure & Technology Advancement (DAiTA) Group, officially separated from the national competencies.

The newly formed PIE Department consisted of AID and APSD. AID embedded some of their employees with Test and Evaluation squadrons at Pax and the remaining branches were the Safety and Quality Assurance Branch, Instrumentation Engineering Branch, Test Instrumentation Support Branch, and Mechanical Instrumentation Branch.

In 2023, PIE underwent a departmental reorganization with the addition of the newly formed Acquisition Support Division (ASD), and some AID branches were merged and renamed. Prior to its transition to Naval Test Wing Atlantic (NTWL) in October 2025, AID consisted of the Strike Flight Test Instrumentation Branch (merger of both VX-23 and JSF branches), the Maritime UAV Flight Test Instrumentation Branch, the RW/TPS Flight Test Instrumentation Branch, Safety Inspection & Material Management Branch (merger of Safety & Quality Assurance with Test Instrumentation Support Branch), Research Development & Technology Leadership Branch, and the Mechanical Instrumentation Branch.

Evolving from manual observation to advanced digital systems delivering decision-quality data, AID has consistently adapted to the changing needs of naval aviation. AID's history is marked by innovation, teamwork, and technical prowess, forged through decades of advancement in flight test instrumentation and infrastructure. Even as AID transitions under NTWL, it remains a vital component of test and evaluation, ready to support future aircraft systems with precision, adaptability, and mission-oriented knowledge.