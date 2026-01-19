(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Decommissioned MCM Ships Safely Transported During Waterfront Evolution

    Photo By Senior Chief Petty Officer Mitaina Mataafa | A heavy-lift vessel transits near decommissioned Avenger-class Mine Countermeasures

    BAHRAIN

    01.09.2026

    Story by Senior Chief Petty Officer Mitaina Mataafa 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Central

    Manama, Bahrain — Decommissioned Avenger-class Mine Countermeasures ships were safely moved as part of ongoing U.S. Navy force transition efforts in the region.
    The movement evolution required detailed planning, coordination, and disciplined execution to ensure the safe transport of the decommissioned MCM's. Mission partners worked together to maintain operational standards, prioritize safety, and ensure accountability throughout each phase of the evolution.

    These efforts support continued fleet readiness and responsible transition of legacy platforms, while sustaining operational momentum and mission effectiveness across the maritime domain.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 12:39
    Story ID: 556729
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decommissioned MCM Ships Safely Transported During Waterfront Evolution, by SCPO Mitaina Mataafa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

